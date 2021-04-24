2021-04-24: Inline Dataview, Showcases, & a Markdown GUI.
Big Obsidian updates for the API, search, and tasks. Lots of Dataview improvements, some nice Spaced Repetition options, and tools to help developers. CSS tips & PKM discussions.
In The Community
The 2nd community talk will be Zotero 101 with
@argentumon Saturday 24th at 16:00 CET. You can check the time of the talk in your local time here. Links and more information about upcoming talks are on Discord.
@nickmiloposted the 2021-04-17 community meeting with
@blacksmithgu, creator of Dataview, to his Obsidian Publish site. I took …
