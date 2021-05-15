2021-05-15: Better Footnotes, Plugin Synergy, & an Electron Update
New showcases, typography convos & lots of great knowledge management discussions. New plugins like incremental writing, inline variable support, & OCR support via Templater.
In The Community
There is a new when2meet link for
@bri's Knowledge Organization in Obsidian talk, which needs to be rescheduled.
You can still vote for a time slot for
@phnx's Deep Learning on Networks.
If you're interested in a Discussing Spaced Repetition talk/discussion by
@Jamesb, please vote here.
Obsidian Updates
v0.12.3 rolled out to the public. It …
