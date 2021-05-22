The Leveraging Metadata and Bending Markdown talk has been cancelled, but we'll be hosting instead a Metadata Group Discussion on the same date and time (May 30th 8PM CET). Details here .

Supercharged links allows for some neat features for styling internal links. It also allows users to change any dataview inline field or frontmatter by right-clicking on an internal link.

the MetaEdit plugin by @Chhrriissyy allows users to easily update YAML properties and Dataview fields, mark a task as completed (from anywhere), and the file will be updated with the new count. It also auto updates properties in files linked to from Kanban boards on lane change. Requires manual install.

Tracker 1.5 by @pyrochlore added two new search types. searchType 'table' lets you extract data from a table and then make a plot for it while searchType 'dvField' allows retrieving data in "dataview plugin's inline field" format. @bettyzhang has an example here .

Excalidraw 1.1.0 by @zsviczian had an update that discontinued code block embedding and implemented native ![[drawing.excalidraw]] embedding. The MIGRATE command in the command palette should let you convert your old Excalidraw code blocks.

Focus Mode by @ryanpcmcquen makes it easier to focus on a particular writing task by hiding some of the information Obsidian provides.

@Murf shared this Templater script to turn a discord conversation into a well-formatted markdown note awhile back, but it's still getting a lot of interest so I thought it might be nice to resurface it.

@RoamHacker put together a Dataview script designed to give a more useful view of tasks by date, separated out by overdue, soon, due, and undated.

@zsviczian created a workaround to Sync plugin settings with Obsidian Sync via Templater on GitHub . This should be helpful for iOS users. There are more details here .

If a .gif for your plugin isn't correctly playing in the obsidian community plugins browser, try using the link to the raw GitHub resource instead of the internal links in GitHub.

There was a fascinating discussion about Promises and JavaScript that could be really valuable for anyone interested in learning to create plugins for Obsidian who isn't already good at JavaScript.

You can set a binding for the swap line up/down hotkey. This is a core feature that many users weren't aware of, but they were pretty thrilled when they found out!

iOS users are advised by @ryanjamurphy to use iOS gestures to make copying and pasting easier in Obsidian. More details here .

There was a share & showcase thread about using Obsidian for work that had a couple of people in technical industries chime in.

a writeup on "the absolute state of syncing things between devices as relevant for obsidian" would be valuable. If someone knowledgeable on the topic can put that together (even just a meta post linking to stuff like the git options / the summaries about why iOS is hinky, the issues with Google Drive etc) many people would be grateful (and I will add it to the big meta resources post on the roundup).

The desire to see the results of dataview queries (among other things) render in the graph was discussed.