@nickmilo hosted me for a chat/showcase about how I adapted the amazing zotero-zotfile-mdnotes workflow @cat wrote up and the comprehensive Zotero tutorial by @argentum to use Zotero as a non-academic . We managed to talk for less than an hour this time ;)

0.12.4 is now available to insiders. Featuring:

Status bar elements now have a css class of the plugin ID added to it, for example, plugin-word-count.

Graph view’s right click menu now has an option to open the note in a new pane.

A new core plugin “Outgoing links” is now available, which is basically the opposite of the backlinks panel but works very similarly. Example here .

Quick switcher now has an option to show links to files that haven’t been created yet.

Obsidian Dictionary adds a View to the Sidebar in which you can search for Words in many languages (including: English, German, Hindi, Spanish, French, & more) and now comes bundled with the "Synonym Popover Feature" from @mgmeyers .

The 'Collapse All' plugin for the file explorer is one of those nice little quality of life updates that can fly under the radar but really improve things.

MetaEdit added toggle for UI elements. You can now hide menu options, etc. There's also now an API with auto property handling.

Supercharged Links 0.2.4 lets you add a missing field by right-clicking the link. You can also show/hide the field options in the context menu, so that you can choose which plugin suits you for modifying fields. Example here . 0.2.5 lets you give your note a category to specify which dataview/frontmatter field should appear in your note links' context menu. Demo here .

@Murf created a new Templater script that lets you quick capture — a modal popups up so you can input a new note (title and content) quickly, without having to change your workspace. Note: This was the thing that pushed me over the edge into downloading Templater, and it's amazing.

@Chhrriissyy has an even more powerful version called QuickAdd that lets you quickly add new pages or content to your vault. It allows you to quickly add new pages from templates, as well as quick capture anything. You can customize practically everything about it. There's even custom templates, just for formatting titles and values. It even lets you put stuff below a particular heading in your daily note.

@death_au uses this Templater script to have a line in their daily note template to create a different day planner schedule depending on the day of the week.

This Templater script lets from @Murf lets you open a [[Link]] under your cursor in Search pane with regex to show its Backlinks. Here's the Github Discussion