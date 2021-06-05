Kanban 0.4.0 was released. It supports pulling in metadata from pages linked within cards, including dataview inline metadata. Cards update when a linked page's metadata changes. This allows nifty things like updating the metadata with Supercharged Links. Important! Update the Kanban plugin if you're on 0.4.1, @doge helped surface a pretty bad bug that is fixed in 0.4.2. Image embeds, pasting HTML, and dropping content onto the board to create new cards were made available in 0.4.3! Kanban 0.5.0 supports dragging cards and lanes between boards, so if you have make a 1-column board into a Workbench (with the Workbench plugin), you can send notes or paragraphs to your Workbench from anywhere in your vault... and then easily drag them from there to other Kanban boards. ( @pjeby and @mgmeyers both worked on it this week, it's been nice to see pull requests and collaboration on the plugins).