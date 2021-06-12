I feel a little weird including this, but it made it to the starboard and I posted it directly by request of multiple community members, so here's a condensed paper I wrote for my master's degree about best practices in teaching critical thinking skills . There's probably a fair amount of applicability for learning critical thinking skills, which help a lot with figuring out best practices for personal knowledge management and metacognition and life in general.

@Payload had an excellent explanation of what plugins are, some examples, and how they work that I recommend for anyone who finds them confusing.

The Knowledge Organization in Obsidian community talk by @brimwats is live on YouTube . It offers a history of library organization, a detour into cataloging vs classification, and the lowdown on foldering/tags in PKMs. This discord post contains links to unfilmed discussion points about geographical terms and classification systems, niche vocabularies, and "semantic obsidian."

Public v0.12.4

New core plugin "Outgoing links" which can be enabled through the settings page, which shows a list of destinations your note links to and gives a list of unlinked mentions from the current note that can be linked.

Quick switcher now has an option to show links to files that aren't created yet.

Insider 0.12.5

There is now a function available to developers for converting HTML to Markdown called htmlToMarkdown, which is using a pre-configured Turndown Service.

Fixed some Mermaid diagrams not rendering properly (journey missing text, gantt unreadable active task, class diagrams have very faint text).

Pasting images copied from Chrome’s “Copy image” menu action will now properly import the image to the vault, instead of creating a link to the image’s original URL.

There’s now a new dedicated command to focus on the editor.

The template core plugin now has commands to insert the current time or the current date.

the Zoottelkeeper plugin is an automated folder-level index file generator and maintainer that let me delete a bunch of tags and I'm really thrilled about it.

Obsidian smart typography automatically converts straight quotes to smart quotes. It also has support for em dashes, and ellipsis, and I'm really grateful for its existence. @mgmyers wants to expand support to other languages, so if there's something you'd like added, file an issue on the github repo.

Obsidian Advanced New File lets you assign folder for a new file when you trigger the hotkey.

The Obisidan OCR plugin extracts the text of image attachments.

The Obsidian iCal plugin (Mac only) includes the events of your Calendar at the end of your daily notes with templating capabilities.

the Adjacency Matrix Maker 0.4.0 by @SkepticMystic (of "helps people with dataview" fame) is a nifty alternative to the graph view.

Obsidian text format will "clean up" formatting, getting rid of excessive spaces and newlines if you, for example, paste in text from a pdf.

Obsidian grandfather puts the time (and date if you want) in the status bar, which might be useful for people who like to work in fullscreen mode.

The File Tree Alternative plugin creates a file explorer similar to Evernote where folders and files are in separate leafs. I think this feature request gives a pretty useful overview of why someone might want this.