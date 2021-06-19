@Christian released a Templater script as a new plugin: QuickAdd. It’s incredible. At it’s core it lets you add pages from templates, do quick capture, etc. But now there’s a new and improved GUI for choices, and a custom macro engine to let you execute JS scripts and Obsidian commands like macros. Also, choices can now be added as Obsidian commands so you can activate them with hotkeys etc. There’s even added automatic suggestion for tags and file names in the input prompt.