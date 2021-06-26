QuickAdd 0.2.2 has a bunch of behind the scenes improvements, and updated documentation. 0.2.12 adds an example for fetching tasks from Todoist into your vault, in a format that the Tasks plugin will collect. A lot happened here this week. If you like Templater, you will probably also like QuickAdd. For example, this incredible QuickAdd script Christian put together lets you split named (instead of just numbered) headings off into atomic notes in a particular folder, embedding the section in the new note instead of moving the text out of the literature note. This solves a bunch of the problems outlined in the discussion of my [increasingly atomic folders] workflow writeup about why I do it “my way” instead of using the “proper” atomic note method. Now you can have the best of both worlds!