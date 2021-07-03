In The Community

Note: For the links that go to the community Discord links, like the one above, you need to join the server before they will work.

Obsidian Updates

The Insider Build (12.9) lets Obsidian Sync be used to synchronize your settings, appearance tweaks, custom CSS, and installed plugins. It can now sync any file type using the “Sync all other types” option.

Plugin News

New

Note: Some of these are pending code review and are not yet available in the community store. They may require manual installation.

Updates

You can now schedule tweets with NoteTweet. For what it’s worth, NoteTweet is the absolute best (& cheapest) way to write Twitter threads that I’ve found anywhere. We also recently discussed how tweets can be used as a type of atomic note conversation.

QuickAdd can now detect the end of sections, and the format syntax suggester will now help you write formats easier. There were also some updates to the documentation and some bugfixes. Date offset functionality was added, and there’s a new API feature for variables. It’s up to 3.0 now.

obsidian smart typography has been updated to support customizing the open/closing quote characters.

The Dictionary plugin (which has been way more useful for me personally than I thought it would be) now supports caching, which helps with offline / slow internet usage.

Under The Radar

The dice roller plugin lets you randomly select entries from a table, as in this example. This can be used for, say, generating writing prompts.

Better Footnotes is really nice. If you use footnotes and aren’t using it, it might help: it lets you preview on hover with footnote links.

There’s a plugin that assigns hotkeys to starred files. It will, for example, let you jump quickly to an index note.

For Developers

This shell script via @koala will make it easier to beta test plugins; it facilitates updating plugins which are not in the Obsidian community plugin store. This discord post has more details.

Obsidian’s config file has been split up into 4 different files.

registerMarkdownPostProcessor and registerMarkdownCodeBlockProcessor will now return the MarkdownPostProcessor callback function to facilitate manual un-registration.

Workflow Stuff

Feature Requests

@edith posted a feature request for keeping the focus in the current panel/tab.

There’s a feature request to highlight the active note on graph view that got resurfaced.

Appearance

@bobheadxi created a script to sync global graph settings to the local graphs.

There’s a new dark theme in town; check out Rmaki.

Knowledge Management

Ancillary Tools