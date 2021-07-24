There’ll be a community showcase for themes, plugins & snippets this Saturday 24th (today!) at 17:00 (CET) (about 4 hours after the roundup arrives in your inbox). It will kick off with @SkepticMystic ’s breadcrumbs and @SlRvb ’s snippets! To sign up for a timeslot, use this form .

Insider 0.12.11 has some nifty upgrades and improvements, particularly for the new Note Composer core plugin, but the main thing seems to be some library upgrades and the very exciting (for developers) API to perform HTTP requests without any CORS restrictions. The API is called request() .

You can access the spellcheck menu from the keyboard now.

You can garble text using the command palette now.

You can now get rich links / link cards in Obsidian!

There’s a new advanced mobile toolbar plugin. It lets the toolbar always be visible and show two rows at the same time. It's probably handy for tablets!

The lead developer of the Dictionary API is not a member of the Obsidian community, but if you are using the Dictionary plugin, you are using his work—and he needs help! The API is not free to maintain and it’s costs a bunch of money in AWS bills, so if you’re a frequent user, please consider donating.

QuickAdd updated 3 times and now has a nicer mobile interface, support for inline JavaScript execution, and a bunch of new macro commands. Most importantly, @Christian is working on a video guide so if you have questions about (or requests for) QuickAdd please fill out this survey.

Dice Roller 5.0.0 has support for rolling random blocks of notes.

Breadcrumbs can now generate an index for you.

The status bar pomodoro plugin can now log completed pomos.

Obsidian Filename Heading Sync is back and better than ever!