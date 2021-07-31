@NickMilo is hosting a live event tomorrow, Sunday, August 1 at 10:00 AM PDT / 17:00 UTC to roll out version 5 of the LYT kit. You can ask & upvote questions for Nick to answer. Find out more from this Twitter thread .

Insider 0.12.12 has arrived. Here are the highlights:

There is now a YAML frontmatter flag for publish: . This flag affects the UI when uploading files to your publish site.

You can now use the keyboard to navigate and select context menus.

There is now a search bar to find core plugins better.

Plugin Changelogs allows you to view the plugin changelogs right in Obsidian with a little Button next to the Update Button.

Tasks version 1.2.0 lets users filter by recurring, can hide more stuff, and more.

Media Extended v2.9.0 Update adds timestamp template, option to blur on pause for Youtube videos, bilibili support, and embed size control and better options for player controls.

Tracker v1.9.0 lets users create pie charts. There are also some breaking changes involving {{sum}} .

The Advanced Toolbar Plugin now allows you to change all Toolbar Icons.

@Licat also recommends avoiding using basePath directly, and here’s more about why .

@Licat strongly recommends using Editor when possible rather than directly using cmEditor because Editor is an abstraction that bridges the gap between Codemirror 5 & 6, and Codemirror 5 stuff won’t work on mobile. You can read the full discussion on Discord

@NickMilo shared a great live notetaking session that includes how he uses the graph view to become a better thinker.

If you didn't see @tallguyjenks 's four-hour note-taking extravaganza for how he handles basically everything about his Zettelkasten system, you should really check it out. It is exceedingly comprehensive and everyone I've talked to about it says they found it really useful.

@Christian shared a blog post on a couple of different ways to use QuickAdd, with examples! There’s also a really nice video.

Did you know that YAML supports multiline strings?

@ichmoimeyo shared three showcase videos for the mobile app they found useful. One, Two, Three