There was a really great discussion about how to evaluate the security risks that Obsidian plugins (and all apps) represent over at Reddit. Recommended reading for everyone who uses software and isn’t rock-solid certain about how to evaluate risk.

There’s been some discussion about how to translate plugins into various languages. For example, if you want to translate the Spaced Repetition plugin , there’s a “ how to ” message in Discord. Conversely, here’s how the excalidraw plugin handles it .

cMenu is a plugin that adds a minimal and user friendly text editor modal for a smoother writing/editing experience. This plugin makes text editing easier for those that don't wish to configure a multitude of hotkeys.

Longform is a plugin for Obsidian that helps you write and edit novels, screenplays, and other long projects. You can finally reorder scenes using (an alternate) file explorer, and compile them into a single file. It even lets you customize the appearance of exported using css! This is the plugin authors have been hoping for for as long as I’ve been using Obsidian and I am HYPE to sit down and play with it.

The markdown attributes plugin enables Pandoc-style markdown attributes, which allows you to add HTML attributes directly to an element, which means users can style two lists differently on the same page, or change the background color of a single highlight, or cause a paragraph to display in all caps. Here’s an explanation in the discord.

You can now set Obsidian to automatically hide sidebars when Obsidian is at a particular width.

@ownjoke figured out a way to make Obsidian intelligently switch between edit and preview mode depending on whether you’re typing. The plugin is called budget WYSIWYG.