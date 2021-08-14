Readwise shipped their official integration plugin this week and it’s generating a ton of buzz. Here's the forum thread but basically, Readwise lets you import highlights and annotations from pdfs, rss readers, twitter, ebooks and more. It also has the best OCR highlighter for dead tree books I’ve ever come across, and while checking it out again for the Roundup I discovered that they have half-price education pricing. Their team is also super nice and has been helping people out in the Obsidian Discord. You (& I) can get a month free using this link if you sync highlights to your account. Here's one overview of what to expect from the plugin, & here's another.

The Obsidian Pocket plugin allows users to sync Pocket reading lists into Obsidian.

It's now possible to use YAML to force the view-mode of a note, i.e. to set a note with a dataview block to always open in preview mode by default. The plugin is very descriptively called Obsidian Force View Mode of Note.

Obsidian Macros lets you combine commands from the command palette, with optional delays between commands.

Obsidian now has an integration with Toggl timers.

The Obsidian Customizable Sidebar Plugin allows you to add any command, including those of plugins, to the sidebar and assign custom icons to them. Here's information for how developers can add icons to their commands.

We now have support for Emoji Shortcodes in Obsidian, which for example makes :heart: turn into ❤️.

You can now automatically number headings.

Alx's Folder Note plugin is a bit of an update on the OG version by xpgo that lets you have a folder function as a note.

This customizable linter plugin will let you "fix" markdown styling to be more consistent within a note.