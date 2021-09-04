The early bird discount pricing for Sync and Publish is ending at the end of this month (September 30, 2021). Please read the FAQ and remember: Obsidian is created by a very small team of two and they only seem to charge personal users for services that cost them money (servers aren't cheap, especially if you don't have economy of scale advantages).

There are now over 300 plugins and 40k members of the community Discord!

v0.12.15 is now available for public access, featuring:

Right click on selected text to search for it globally .

Right click on a heading to rename and update all links to this heading.

Shimmering Focus is a condensed minimalist theme aimed at working nicely with pandoc. It has a bunch of really nice features, like increased contrast.

Obsidian plaintext will let you edit .bib and presumably .css files etc. directly in Obsidian instead of needing a text editor like Visual Studio Code (although there isn't any syntax highlighting, it's not meant as a replacement for VSCode or whatnot).

You can now get a direct feed from the Hacker News top stories into an Obsidian pane. Presumably it wouldn't be too hard to add other RSS feeds to this by forking it or creating a pull request?

Obsidian copy block link lets you right click a block and copy the link to the block.

A new plugin lets you execute jupyter notebooks, which I'm told are super useful for the data science / machine learning folks, since the python code can actually do computations and then render them.

There's a new riff off of focus mode: ghost fade focus.

Random structural diary will give you a random list of questions to journal about.

This plugin integrates drawio diagramming. If anybody knows how this is different than excalidraw or mermaid I'm interested.