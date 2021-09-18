The Kanban plugin is looking for community help keeping the documentation up to date, so if you have any workflow tutorials (like this German-language one ) or such you'd like to add, you can submit a pull request to the GitHub repository.

@SlRvb and @mikeschmitz will be showcasing how they use Obsidian for journaling today at 3pm EST (roughly 7 hours after you get this email). There's more information in Discord .

v0.12.16 is out for Insiders!

You can now use Ctrl/Cmd+click or middle-click the icon or the command palette item to open daily note/new zettelkasten in a new pane

Creating new files from in note composer will now show an error if it contains illegal characters.

{{date}} and {{time}} will now work with the core daily notes and zettelkasten prefixer plugins. Previously you needed to add the format, for example {{date:YYYY-MM-DD}}

Empty panes will be removed on startup if the plugin that created it has been uninstalled or disabled.

There is now access to the following bundled libraries: PDF.js, Mermaid, Prism, MathJax. Each library does things a bit differently but Obsidian now exposes functions to load them if they weren’t loaded already: loadPdfJs , loadMermaid , loadPrism , loadMathJax .

The copy command makes the "make a copy" command available to the command palette and file menu. Shoutout to the dev for reading my mind because I was just lamenting the lack of this on Wednesday.

Workspaces Plus comes with some nice features for making workspaces easier to work with, and includes handy features like auto-saving workspaces on switching, status bar indicators to let you visually see which workspace you're working in, etc. Here's how Josh Duffney uses Workspaces if you're looking for a use-case example.

Blue Pill is a plugin designed to rename files from numerical UUIDs to a new file name based on the first header.

Kanban is now out of beta with v1.0.0. Lanes are scrollable, cards can contain newlines, the input fields supports markdown editing, block embeds are supported, and there are some more action buttons functionality. Note: may contain breaking changes for some themes (but I haven't heard much chatter about this so you'll probably be fine).

Pane Relief has a hotfix to support the new Insider build (0.12.16); please be sure to update Pane Relief before upgrading to 0.12.16 and close any orphan panes! The developer, @pjeby , says that if you don't, you "run the risk of Obsidian hanging at restart (due to the auto-closing panes thing that was added in 0.12.16)."

Dice Roller 6.0.0 had a major backend update that should speed things up, and you can modify and condition dicerolls, i.e. create formulas and variables. More details in the Readme!

Image in Editor can render mermaid diagrams in transclusions in the editor. Which should give you an idea of the complexities WYSIWYG mode faces — and by the way, WYSIWYG mode has been moved to the "In Progress" section of the Obsidian Roadmap.

The Linter plugin allows for footnotes to be moved and reindexed, which is useful for concatenation i.e. with the longform plugin, and also will reformat tags with hashtags in YAML frontmatter to be correct, i.e. removes the hashtag.

v1.11.0 of Obsidian Git comes to us from the incredibly tenacious @Vinadon (who has faced some truly demoralizing struggles developing this plugin) and features support for initializing new repos and selecting upstream branches for pushing and pulling from.

Users of the Folder Note plugin should be aware that most of the features have been migrated to the Folder Note Core: check out the migration guide.