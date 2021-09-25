The Obsidian developers are doing an "Obsidian October" initiative / contest to encourage people to polish off their WIP plugins and themes, or even try their hand at developing one for the first time. Winners will get hundreds of dollars in credit to spend on Obsidian services; the top winner, as determined by a panel of community judges, will get a custom trophy. Even if you don't win, they're picking 3 random people to earn rewards too. Learn more on the new Obsidian publish hub. Here's the forum thread for sharing your progress.