Obsidian now has a persistent virtual meeting space! Topia is a "social engagement platform" with customizable virtual worlds. The audiovisual feed is based on how close your "toon avatar" is to someone else's, which means you can sort of edge away from a group chat and have a side conversation then wander around to join another conversation, like at a real life conference. It's officially organized through the community talks discord. It's being offered up as an alternative to Zoom for talks that are meant to be more "fireside chat" or "freeform workshop" in nature — the q&a session at the end of my talk on Sunday will be on Topia, so feel free to drop by and check it out then.

We're also going to try out using Topia as a co-working space for people in the community to log in and hang out with others wanting an accountability buddy while they do focused personal knowledge management (or whatever related thing). Please fill out this whentomeet if you're interested in showing up regularly or "anchoring" a recurring timeslot.

It's been about a week since Obsidian October was first announced, but there's still plenty of time to participate. If you're interested in making a plugin or theme or just hanging out in a community event, check out the details here.