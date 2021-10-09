Here's a really heartwarming story about someone doing their master's degree research in Obsidian .

I'm pretty sure this is the first Obsidian fanfiction I've seen so far, and it's frankly delightful.

The folks at Readwise did an interview with Nick at LYT about their Obsidian plugin, which brings highlights from around the web into Obsidian. I personally learned stuff from it so I'm glad I watched.

Insider v0.12.17 comes with:

a bunch of new stuff for developers, if you do anything with plugins or themes please click thru to the release notes.

a new /slash commands core plugin that lets you use the / key to trigger any command.

The Map of Content plugin offers another way to visualize connections in your vault. It creates an outline of your vault based on your link structure and a home note that you specify. It's like Breadcrumbs and Journey had a baby that grew up to be a sitemap.

The Vale plugin brings a highly customizable (also free and open source!)tool for automated style guide enforcement to Obsidian.

Link converter scans all your links in the vault and convert them to WikiLinks or Markdown format.

Obsidian 42: Beta Reviewers Auto-update Tester ("BRAT") makes it easier to update plugins that aren't in the plugin store.

Paste that Shizz lets you add "paste" to your mobile toolbar, which should help iOS users most.

There's Another Quick Switcher Plugin option available.

Obsidian Enlightenment is another focus-mode option.

Cyptsidian will encrypt your Obsidian files with a password but warning this can also result in data corruption, make sure you know what you're doing before you use this.

Obsidian vocabulary view is meant to help users review vocabulary flashcard style.

The truth table plugin should be useful for people working with low-level computer math.