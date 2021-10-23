In The Community

Remember: You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list by copying the main.js, manifest.json and (optionally) the styles.css files into {vault}/.obsidian/plugins/{plugin-folder}. It can then be enabled like any other plugin (you may need to refresh the list first). Usually these files can be found at the GitHub repo under Releases. Conversely, you can install the new BRAT plugin and just input the repository's URL. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review. I personally usually wait a week or so to see what the status of a new plugin is unless I really trust the dev.

Updates

BRAT got some quality of life improvements.

CodeMirror Options 0.4.2 adds support for rendering HTML and certain code blocks (i.e. dataview) in edit mode.

Advanced Cursors now has support for VS Code style ctrl + d which lets users move to the next instance of the current selection and add another cursor at the next instance of the current selection. This is useful for making a bunch of changes at once to thing that are similar.

Code Editor Shortcuts v1.2.0 now supports expanding a selection to brackets and quotes.

The Linter plugin has a bunch of new settings added.

Advanced-URI v1.13.0 supports search and replace for daily notes.

The Map View plugin added marker clusters, inline tag support, and collapsible map controls to aid mobile usage.

In QuickAdd v0.4.17, input prompt file name search is now based on file names, rather than file paths. There's also a new WYSIWYG LaTeX formula prompt.

File Tree Alternative v1.5.7 allows users to change the default expand and close icons with the alternatives in the plugin settings. You can also focus in & out with certain folders within Folder Pane (as of v1.5.4)

Excalidraw 1.3.20 got an important performance update but represents a breaking change; once you use the new version, old versions won't be able to open the relevant image.

Obsidian RSS is in early beta. It's already neat, though. To open up the pane, run RSS Reader: Open Feed from the command palette. Here's what the Roundup looks like in an Obsidian RSS reader. The video uses the awesome new Sanctum theme, which includes icons, so you know if the link goes to Github or Discord or whatever — see the Appearance section for more.

Here's an easier way to find the URL to a published note from within Obsidian

Here's a nice Discord discussion about how to make your theme and plugin screenshots look nice.

If you've defined a style settings config in your plugin's CSS file, you can now notify Style Settings that your plugin has a config that needs to be parsed like so: this.app.workspace.trigger("parse-style-settings")

Here's notes for releasing plugins with github actions and using standard-version.

obsidian-repos-downloader.py is a python script to download all the published community Plugins and/or Themes to use as a reference.

Here's a shortcut for quick capturing notes from an Apple watch using Drafts.

Jonathan Miller shared 10 takeaways from the Linking Your Thinking workshop that just wrapped up. It reminded me of how much Nick's philosophy of notetaking has always resonated with me.

Here's a tool meant to create and reorder a Johnny Decimal system

Here's a discussion of Windows file explorer tools that "feel" like Obsidian for navigating files.

