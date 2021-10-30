The Obsidian Hub just had a major restructure. It now has support for searching for themes according to features like whether they support the Style Settings plugin. You can contribute — one easy way is to share your note templates. You don't need to know git you can use the GitHub web interface (I tried it this morning and it went fine).

If you're an Obsidian Publish site owner and you'd like to showcase your site, DM @Silver the link to your site. She's looking for more sites to feature on the Obsidian Publish page.

If you contributed to Obsidian October with a new theme or plugin, please submit your project!

According to @ryanjamurphy 's notes, more than one plugin has been developed per day in the first year of the Obsidian API being available.

Discord users, if you see malicious bot messages, please reply to them with: !report <report reason> so the moderators know, thanks :) Also: please enable some kind of 2FA for your account and don't click suspicious links about free Nitro!

I've been asked a couple of times for my thoughts on community building and how to foster healthy communities like this one, so I collated some resources and wrote down the a (succinct? comprehensive? can it be both?) version of what came out of those conversations.