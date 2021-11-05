If you'd like to help out with the community vault , here are some open issues that are meant to be pretty straightforward way to get started with github collaboration.

There's an important discussion on the forum about implementing a standard date format among plugins . Please consider adding your input!

Insider v1.0.5 (build 29) for mobile comes with a bunch of loading screen improvements.

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

There's a new plugin that displays note titles that are different from file names (based on YAML title: field). It also replaces the titles in the graph view with the note's title.

Graph Analysis lets users use cool graph algorithms to find useful relations between notes in your vault.

Card Board is a neat alternative to kanban.

Snipd released their first Obsidian integration to export podcast highlights/notes from the Snipd podcast player to Obsidian.

There now's a metadata extractor obsidian plugin that lets users write Obsidian vault metadata (only accessible via plugin) onto the hard drive. This enables 3rd-party apps (for example Alfred or Ulauncher) to access Obsidian metadata they normally wouldn't be able to access. You can use it with @pseudometa 's workflow documentation — the Alfred workflow literally got a dozen new features, most of which enabled by this new metadata extractor.

You can now gamify your projects in Obsidian using the success plan plugin.

With Obsidian auto class, users can automatically apply CSS classes to the markdown preview view to have different snippets applied to different paths in a single vault without having to add any HTML or CSS classes.

You can now Reveal Active File with the click of a button.

There's a new plugin to add strict note types that automatically adds a lot of the repetitive content. It also supports different "fast actions" depending on what kind of note you're in.