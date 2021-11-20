Obsidian Updates

v0.13.3 and v0.13.4 are now available for Insiders, with many improvements for Live Preview, including backlinks in document, mermaid, query blocks & block quotes, better image handling, (some) custom code blocks from plugins & other code block improvements (see the developers section for more), more native cursor handling on MacOS, better IME handling (which should help Chinese and Japanese users) and auto-pairing of brackets for markdown formatting symbols such as $ , = , ~ and % .

The devs also...:

Added show-plugin Obsidian URI action. Example: obsidian://show-plugin?id=admonition

Added notice for indexing large files taking too long to help debug indexing stuck issues.

Fixed a bunch of little things, like a bug in the replace all function and the way reference style markdown links and images render.

Plugin News

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

New

Extra Markdown Commands has hotkeys for html commands, underscore bold & italics, and multicolor highlights.

Note From Template is a new templating plugin that allows users to fill in the set fields without leaving the active note. I think of it as being like QuickAdd but with templates.

Customizable Page Header buttons adds command buttons left to the standard buttons in Obsidian (which is particularly great for mobile).

icon shortcodes has Built-in Unicode 13.1 Emoji, Font Awesome, and Remixicon support and the ability to import svg icons.

You can now automatically upload images in your vault to Cloudinary.

Updates

Betas

Expiring Notes lets users mark notes in your vault as expiring via a frontmatter date. After that date, they either get deleted or moved to a configurable archive folder, so ephemeral notes don’t clutter up your vault.

For Developers

Here's a guide for how to update your plugins and CSS for Live Preview.

If your plugin uses registerCodeBlockPostProcessor then the new custom code block handling will work. If your plugin uses registerPostProcessor and finds the code block yourself then it won't.

There is now a .is-live-preview class on div.markdown-source-view which will allow you to differentiate live preview from source mode for CSS styling purposes (Thanks @NothingIsLost )

the new Live Preview mode changes the pre.HyperMD-codeblock element to a div.HyperMD-codeblock . This has been the case on mobile for awhile now but if you're seeing syntax highlighting issues with your themes in live preview, look out for any styles you have that may still reference pre.HyperMD-codeblock (Thanks @NothingIsLost )

Here's where @argentum discusses how she handled the migration to CodeMirror 6.

GitHub would love it if you enabled 2FA on your accountto help prevent stuff like the recent issues with npm security.

Feature Requests

Appearance

Ancillary Code

Here is a collection of Dice Roller Tables used to run DND campaigns

The Word Count Dashboard using dataview.js got some updates and I believe now works with tags in addition to folders.

Guides

Showcases

Knowledge Management

In The Wild

Ancillary Tools

Version 2.3 of the Alfred Workflow Shimmering Obsidian features updated documentation, better spellcheck tuning, settings search, vault switching, improved workspace switcher, and a simplified setup.

Here's how to convert .md files to .docx documents from android.

Housekeeping