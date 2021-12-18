Check out the pinned Meta posts at the forum to see how the Gems of the Year event is going.

Improved handling of up/down arrow keys interacting with blocks like embeds and code blocks.

Completed task lists are now crossed out and greyed out to match reading view.

You can now set the default editing mode to Live Preview or Source Mode.

Vim mode is now available for both Live Preview and Source mode.

“Preview mode” has been renamed to “Reading view” to avoid confusion.

Obsidian Sync now has a bulk restore functionality for deleted files.

Backlink in document can now be turned on by default in the settings page of the core plugin “Backlinks”

Markdown formatting commands now ignores whitespace characters at the beginning or ending of the selection when being applied.

Empty headings will now keep the # characters in view to help see that it’s an empty heading.

Internal links that start with # for heading sections will now hide the # when not selected to avoid confusion with tags.

Added basic RTL (right-to-left) text support. The option can be found in Settings > Editor.

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

If you ever wanted to use a controlled vocabulary that already exists so you don't have to come up with your own categories, check out the Linked Data Vocabularies plugin. You'll need the helper plugin to install it.

You can now render your plantuml diagrams locally

The emotion picker is designed to provide an easier way to add entries to daily journal, emotions / mood tracker, etc.

File Info Panel creates a small File Info view that displays the active file's date created, date modified, file size, and links to open the file in its native application and to open the file's folder

@javalent updated Initiative Tracker so you can use dice for amounts in encounters, re-order initiative with drag&drop, and added some nifty stuff to work with the TTRPG statblocks plugin.

Code Editor Shortcuts has shortcuts to jump to the next/previous heading or select the word under the cursor.

Style Setting 0.4.3 now allows editing style settings in a new pane. This means you can now see your changes in real time

Embedded note titles now supports Live Preview.

Cooklang 0.3.0 support the latest spec, and has clickable timers that can play sound.

Various Complements v3.3.0 can now cycle thru suggestions and add newlines (

) and tabs ( \t ) to the custom dictionary.

Smart Typography was updated to work in Live Preview.

Leaflet now has the ability to specify additional tile servers as overlays on the base map now. This lets you add something like OpenRailMap as an overlay you can toggle on and off.