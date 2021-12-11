In The Community

Obsidian Updates

Plugin News

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

New

Updates

Map View 1.0.0 has a UI for editing market icons and a bunch of other cool features.

MySnippets now lets users create new CSS snippet files within a workspace.

Various Components v3.2.0 has some fancy new commands!

Betas

CSV Codeblock will render CSV codeblocks as tables.

Skribi provides dynamic, live templating features for non-destructively rendering elements inside of notes.

Task-Changer plugin supports both live preview and source mode now. You can try it by adding Quorafind/Obsidian-Task-Changer to brat now.

Under The Radar

Despite the name, commits doesn't have anything to do with git per se, it just tracks what you've worked on each day and what changed, with a bunch of different queries you can make.

For Developers

The theme dev vault has examples of asides, footnotes, citations, lists, tasks with data-task variants, etc.

Here's a discussion about the limitations of codemirror 6, which is the library powering mobile & the new Live Preview mode.

Theme Design Utilities lets users emulate mobile, post a test notice, or feeze Obsidian. There's also quick access to a CSS cheat sheet that @TFTHacker made.

Feature Requests

Appearance

There is a new Harmonic theme.

There is a new Alchemy theme

Minimal has improved support for Live Preview.

Sanctum got some mobile hotfixes; users should update.

Bubble Space Theme v1.2 got a big update with some more plugin styling.

Prism 1.1.0 got a bunch of refinements and cleared a bunch of outstanding issues.

Ancillary Code

Here's a Notion to Markdown converter.

The obsidian-repos-downloader Python script for downloading all published themes and plugins got some updates

Guides

Discussions

There was a great discussion on Reddit about how to take notes as a college student. Here's a similar discussion in Discord, complete with an infographic.

Here was a discussion about using Obsidian for a zettelkasten that touches on the graph view for very large zettelkastens.

Showcases

Ancillary Tools

Housekeeping