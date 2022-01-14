In The Community

Obsidian Updates

Live Preview has come to the Insider build for Mobile. The only announcement I was able to find was in Discord.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list.

Import Foundry VTT journal entries by @farling42 Imports your journal entries from Foundry virtual tabletop worlds into Obsidian, which should be useful for the tabletop role playing game (TTRPG) users (of which we've been getting a lot more of!)

TimeStamper by @Gru80 lets users insert customized time/date stamps into their notes, which should be useful for people who like to take a lot of timestamped meeting and lecture notes. Note that the Natural Language Dates allows for similar functionality. You can format your date as a timestamp, or set up a hotkey for inserting date or time.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Here's a floating outline plugin that was prototyped. It's still in progress, but looks promising!

There's an awesome new citations plugin in process that was discussed extensively on Discord. It lets users import all literature notes in one go, works off of inline and footnote references, has new citation fields, and allows for bibliography style referencing. Academics are highly encouraged to check this out.

Task Collector 0.6.3 is now available via BRAT. It can now run commands that mark all tasks (complete, cancel, or reset) in all modes, handle moment formats, and has a toggle to remove checkboxes when moving tasks. 0.6.4 has a modal popup and a few breaking changes.

The memos plugin has a tag suggester and a new settings button. It also has a dark theme and custom colors.

Multi Select will enable you to write a dataviewJS query to narrow the list of links (based on your own criteria), then select the ones that you want to include in your current note with some formatting capabilities.

TTRPG Statblocks v2.4.0 has a new text layout block type, the ability to render markdown inside of the blocks, and improved CSS handlers.

Here's some exciting Breadcrumbs x Juggl interoperability that's currently in beta. Here's the announcement on Discord. Breadcrumbs has a thread in the #plugins-advanced channel of Discord, by the way, if you'd like to learn more about it.

For Developers

Feature Requests

Appearance

Ancillary Code

Here's a script that will fetch movie and tv show metadata into your vault.

Guides

Discussions

Ancillary Tools

Housekeeping

We're starting to see more startup CEOs and small companies asking for referrals to expert business consultants for Obsidian usage. I'm considering putting together a list of people willing to be contacted about this, probably to be hosted on the hub. If this is something you'd be interested in doing, please reach out and let me know.

You may have noticed the slightly new format of the Roundup's plugins section. It turns out many people don't like rolling beta plugins and prefer to wait for them to enter into the "official store," but were having trouble getting alerts when that actually happened. As such, I'm experimenting with separating those out into two different lists. You might see the same plugins pop up twice in a row because one week they've been submitted and a later week they've passed code review.

This was made possible by the generous coding skills of my fellow moderators @argentum and @tzhou , who took pity on me and created scripts to collate some information coming from Github and some critical channels in Discord like the starboard and updates channels. This lets me focus on things that require a human touch, like dredging up interesting conversations on Twitter!

It definitely didn't mean that I spent less overall time on the Roundup 🤣

💚 If you'd like to support my work (and potentially fund the purchase of a new iPad so I can try out some of the nifty iPad workflows I've been reading about!), you can sign up for a membership (thanks to those of you who already have!) or make a one-time donation via ko-fi.

In more personal news, my son just started daycare. To celebrate, I'm getting ready for a major refactor of my vault to bring some of my older files in line with my newly developed "best practices." If there's anything you'd like me to write an article about or host a community talk for, let me know. I'll have my hands in the guts of my system, so it's a good time to showcase what I used to do, what I do now, and why I'm changing it.

I'll try to set aside time for more writing about knowledge management if there's interest. Mostly I default to focusing on writing about obscure history and science over on my fiction + research newsletter, but I'm pretty open to answering questions about Obsidian if you have any.