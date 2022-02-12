In The Community

Here's a (very) short feedback survey for the Workspaces Plus plugin in Obsidian.

Obsidian Updates

Desktop Insider 0.13.24 upgraded the engine from Electron 13 to 16, so download the latest intaller (grab the link from the pins in Discord). This version improved the behavior of Obsidian Sync so that you're less likely to run into weird conflicts from old devices having stored versions. There were also a bunch of small fixes.

Desktop Insider 1.1.0 (Build 38) brings mobile up to parity with desktop 0.13.24. Licat also mentioned that they're working on getting mobile out to public, just waiting on the approval process to take its sweet time. If you're impatient for Live Preview on mobile, remember you can always buy an Insider license :)

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Settings Search by @valentine195 lets users globally search settings in Obsidian.md

Sidekick by @hadynz suggests new connections by highlighting text that could match existing links and tags

Front Matter Tag Wizard by @Tohsig adds tag autocompletion and optional autoformatting to note front matter.

Insert Heading Link by @Signynt

Auto Note Mover by @farux will automatically move the active notes to their respective folders according to the rules.

Persistent Graph by @Sanqui adds commands to save and restore the positions of nodes on the global graph view.

Todoist Text by @wesmoncrief integrates your Todoist tasks with markdown checkboxes.

Updates

Excalidraw 1.6.1 improved freedraw flow, and includes a fix for iPad scribble. It should now be even easier to create links to drawings, and build a vault of interconnected sketches.

Using the new Style Settings plugin support in Supercharged Links, you can now customize your note links without a single line of CSS. Here's a discussion of why that can be useful.

Block Reference Counter has been updated to support showing references in Live Preview

BRAT got some updates and fixes most around how notifications work.

MetaEdit 1.7.2 got some fixes so it should stop conflicting with Kanban and Excalidraw.

Linter 1.2.10 has a new rule so that the first H1 is inserted as the title attribute. If not found, inserts the filename.

v1.8.0 of Obsidian-Memos supports sharing images with backgrounds, using shift to select days on a heatmap, customizing composition, custom filenames for the DELETE and QUERY files, and showing all tags from the vault. It also has translations for French & Portuguese.

Various Complements v5.1.0 added regex patterns, better handling of whitespace, a status bar, and better suggests for aliases. 5.3.0 has an open source file key option.

Smarter Markdown Hotkeys has improved support for mathjax, delete, and casing.

KOReader Highlights 0.6.0 now automatically detect any changes just to the text of the note itself (ignoring every other element of the note)) and update the frontmatter properties without any intervention from the user.

Metadata Extractor now exports the frontmatter as well. Duplicate file names in links and backlinks should be resolved properly as of 1.0.0.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

You can now pop your notes out into a second window. It's incredibly useful but also, be warned (and please don't spam the dev with feature requests, he knows!), very limited — the data is read-only. Embeds and links don't work. Plugins that generate static rendered HTML will work (i.e. Admonitions) but essentially none of the others (i.e. Dataview).

Here's a fork of Obsidian Tasks that adds some features like agenda view, date autocomplete, and mobile widgets. Here's the developer announcing it on Reddit.

Bartender 0.5.0 can now fuzzy filter the file explorer contents. Also, the drag to rearrange behavior is now toggled via a nav button and should make it easier to move things around/keep them locked in place

For Developers

Github is allowing users to set up sponsors-only repositories, for folks who are looking for an easier way to manage things like "insider betas" for plugins and themes, or members-only plugins. That's the sum total of what I know about it, but I'm curious if anyone finds a way to use this.

Feature Requests

Appearance

Ancillary Code

Here's a custom compile step that will turn +++ into the syntax required for a page break in Word when converting with Pandoc, on Discord.

Here's a python script to download and update css snippet from github (Discord link).

Guides

Discussions

Ancillary Tools

According to this discussion you can iframe Notion tables into Obsidian. You can also link to block ref with Notion using methods described in that Discord discussion.

