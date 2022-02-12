🌠 Open Notes in a New Window, Improved iPad sketch support, & Dockable Settings
Easily share one-off notes & code, automatic note moving, & no-code supercharged linked. Plus, migration tips & use-case discussions.
In The Community
Here's a (very) short feedback survey for the Workspaces Plus plugin in Obsidian.
Obsidian Updates
Desktop Insider 0.13.24 upgraded the engine from Electron 13 to 16, so download the latest intaller (grab the link from the pins in Discord). This version improved the behavior of Obsidian Sync so that you're less likely to run into weird conflicts from old devices having stored versions. There were also a bunch of small fixes.
Desktop Insider 1.1.0 (Build 38) brings mobile up to parity with desktop 0.13.24. Licat also mentioned that they're working on getting mobile out to public, just waiting on the approval process to take its sweet time. If you're impatient for Live Preview on mobile, remember you can always buy an Insider license :)
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list.
Excel to Markdown Table by
@ganesshkumarwill paste data from Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Apple Numbers and LibreOffice Calc as properly formatted Markdown tables.
Save as Gist by
@ghedamatsaves the current note as Gist on github, which his handy for easily sharing your templates & dataviewjs queries and such. It also makes it super easy to share one-off notes!
Multi-Column Markdown by
@ckRobinsonadds functionality to create markdown documents with multiple columns of content viewable within Obsidian's preview mode.
Topic Linking by
@liammageeconverts PDF files and web links to Markdown.
File Info Panel by
@CattailNuis a plugin for Obsidian that creates a File Information view that displays the active file's date created, date modified, file size, and links to open the file in its native application and to open the file's folder. It also has writing statistics (character, word, sentence, and paragraph counts) and a word frequency analysis. It is amazingly useful for writers of any kind.
Power Search by
@aviral-batrasearches Anki Notes based on your current line
Code Block Labels by
@stbowersadds labels to fenced code blocks
Local REST API by
@coddingtonbearlets users get, change or otherwise interact with your notes in Obsidian via a REST API.
Simple note quiz by
@dorisxxstarts a simple quiz on your current note
Frontmatter Tag Suggest by
@jmilldotdevautocompletes tags in the frontmatter tags field
Better Command Palette by
@AlexBieg
Copy as HTML by
@jenningsb2converts selected markdown to HTML and copies it to the clipboard.
Core Search Assistant by
@qawatakeenhances built-in search with a better keyboard interface, card previews, and bigger preview. If that sounds appealing, make sure you also check out the Vantage plugin, which helps you build complex queries using Obsidian's native search tools in a user-friendly graphical way.
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
Settings Search by
@valentine195lets users globally search settings in Obsidian.md
Sidekick by
@hadynzsuggests new connections by highlighting text that could match existing links and tags
Front Matter Tag Wizard by
@Tohsigadds tag autocompletion and optional autoformatting to note front matter.
Insert Heading Link by
@Signynt
Auto Note Mover by
@faruxwill automatically move the active notes to their respective folders according to the rules.
Persistent Graph by
@Sanquiadds commands to save and restore the positions of nodes on the global graph view.
Todoist Text by
@wesmoncriefintegrates your Todoist tasks with markdown checkboxes.
Updates
Excalidraw 1.6.1 improved freedraw flow, and includes a fix for iPad scribble. It should now be even easier to create links to drawings, and build a vault of interconnected sketches.
Using the new Style Settings plugin support in Supercharged Links, you can now customize your note links without a single line of CSS. Here's a discussion of why that can be useful.
Block Reference Counter has been updated to support showing references in Live Preview
BRAT got some updates and fixes most around how notifications work.
MetaEdit 1.7.2 got some fixes so it should stop conflicting with Kanban and Excalidraw.
Linter 1.2.10 has a new rule so that the first H1 is inserted as the title attribute. If not found, inserts the filename.
v1.8.0 of Obsidian-Memos supports sharing images with backgrounds, using shift to select days on a heatmap, customizing composition, custom filenames for the DELETE and QUERY files, and showing all tags from the vault. It also has translations for French & Portuguese.
Various Complements v5.1.0 added regex patterns, better handling of whitespace, a status bar, and better suggests for aliases. 5.3.0 has an open source file key option.
Smarter Markdown Hotkeys has improved support for mathjax, delete, and casing.
KOReader Highlights 0.6.0 now automatically detect any changes just to the text of the note itself (ignoring every other element of the note)) and update the frontmatter properties without any intervention from the user.
Metadata Extractor now exports the frontmatter as well. Duplicate file names in links and backlinks should be resolved properly as of 1.0.0.
Betas
Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.
You can now pop your notes out into a second window. It's incredibly useful but also, be warned (and please don't spam the dev with feature requests, he knows!), very limited — the data is read-only. Embeds and links don't work. Plugins that generate static rendered HTML will work (i.e. Admonitions) but essentially none of the others (i.e. Dataview).
Here's a fork of Obsidian Tasks that adds some features like agenda view, date autocomplete, and mobile widgets. Here's the developer announcing it on Reddit.
Bartender 0.5.0 can now fuzzy filter the file explorer contents. Also, the drag to rearrange behavior is now toggled via a nav button and should make it easier to move things around/keep them locked in place
For Developers
Github is allowing users to set up sponsors-only repositories, for folks who are looking for an easier way to manage things like "insider betas" for plugins and themes, or members-only plugins. That's the sum total of what I know about it, but I'm curious if anyone finds a way to use this.
Feature Requests
Here's a feature request for intelligently suggesting ways to filter search results
Here's a feature request for card view of Obsidian files, modeled on how tools like Heptabase and Scrintal work.
Here's a request to make updating themes easier.
Appearance
Here's a discord post on how to get dataview tables to wordwrap that personally saved me oodles of stress.
Minimal 5.1.0 adds translucent sidebars, colorful headings, and dozens of customization options. 5.1.1 has some new settings and improvements. 5.1.2 adds the macOS color scheme.
Here's a css snippet to omit the search terms from query blocks, which makes them look a little cleaner.
Sanctum v0.6.3 added some new Style settings, support for Kepano's image grid and minimal cards snippets, and a bunch of other small changes.
Catppuccin by
@mbeckrichis a soothing pastel theme.
Sparkling Wisdom by
@learnerfvsis very bright.
The Shimmering Focus variant Willemstad v0.15 Amstel has 2 new color palettes and a bunch of options.
Here's a way to dock Obsidian settings on the sidebar à la devtools. It does mess with the general modal container, so things like the command palette get adjusted in weird ways. If you use it, make it a snippet you can toggle on and off.
Here's a special snippet called Absolve designed to function as a "theme overlap" with custom design schemes (i.e. for ttrpgs and academic uses), colors, kanban styles, popular features from different themes, etc.
Bubble Space Theme v1.5 comes with preset colors, custom checkboxes, new theme icons, and more.
Prism v1.5.0 added animations, contrast improvements, and a bunch of visual improvements and other fixes.
Ancillary Code
Here's a custom compile step that will turn
+++into the syntax required for a page break in Word when converting with Pandoc, on Discord.
Here's a python script to download and update css snippet from github (Discord link).
Guides
Here's how to make flashcards and vocabulary notes for language learning.
Here's an article about the fundamental design principles that underlie Obsidian's development.
Here's a guide for creating a simple habit tracker in Obsidian using Dataview
Here's a guide for how to use clip web content to Obsidian
Here are six different ways to use note links.
Here's an article I like that talks more about the notetaking as gardening metaphor that came up in Discord.
Here's a discord post about how Dataview can help track upcoming courses.
Discussions
Here are Dan Allosso's reflections from Week 1 of the Smart Notes book club. Here's the public vault for the previous book club for David Graeber's The Dawn of Everything.
Here's a Reddit thread where someone shared how they used Obsidian to create a field guide for trauma survivors. It's published as an obsidian publish site and is a really interesting resource.
Here's an interesting discussion about switching from Emacs Org-Mode to Obsidian.
Here's one about switching from Notion to Obsidian.
Here's a discussion about how to use Obsidian as an engineering student.
Here's a discord discussion about categories and types of notes.
Here's a discord discussion about how following some notetaking methods can force you to think in different ways.
Here's a Discord discussion about how Obsidian tangibly increased someone's academic performance.
Ancillary Tools
According to this discussion you can iframe Notion tables into Obsidian. You can also link to block ref with Notion using methods described in that Discord discussion.
