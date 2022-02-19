In The Community

The developer of Buttons is hoping for user feedback about feature prioritization for the plugin.

Obsidian Updates

Insider build v0.13.25 included a bunch of fixes and also:

Clicking on links in Live Preview will now open them directly.

Embedding list items will now show any sub list items when rendering.

Embeds to files that don't yet exist will automatically load the file once it's created. This avoids issues with images that syncs in after opening the note it was embedded in.

Word count now properly counts apostrophes.

Renamed "Swap line up/down" commands to "Move line up/down".

For Obsidian Publish:

Now has an option to hide page title headings.

Fixed double scrollbar in hover page preview

Viewers using macOS and iOS will now get native scrollbars

Frontmatter aliases can now be used to redirect broken links to new content.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list.

Word Splitting for Japanese in Edit Mode by @sonarAIT helps Obsidian support Japanese word splitting.

Settings Search by @valentine195 lets users globally search settings. You can even open plugin settings (both core and community) directly from the search results.

Insert Heading Link by @Signynt lets users add a link to a heading.

Auto Note Mover by @farux will automatically move the active notes to their respective folders according to the rules.

Persistent Graph by @Sanqui adds commands to save and restore the positions of nodes on the global graph view.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Advanced Selection by @anselmwang offers more flexible ways to select text in the editor.

Things Link by @gavinmn makes it easier to link an Obsidian Note to a Things Project.

Command Palette-- by @qawatake is the command palette without unwanted commands

Path Title by @jdeal adds the path (or optional replacement) to the filename title of each pane.

Updates

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Embedded Query Control adds controls to all inline queries (in live preview and reading modes) that let you collapse, sort, enable context, copy, hide the title, and hide the results.

Full Calendar replicates the core functionality and appearance of Google Calendar. GCal sync support and task management are on the roadmap, but for now it already handles click-and-drag to create and edit events. Here's a blog post from the developer explaining why they like to use Obsidian, which kicks off a whole series about their workflow.

Zotero plugin and Zotero Obsidian Note are still in alpha phase and won't be available to public soon, but the developer is looking for help and did post it, so I'm sharing it with y'all.

There's a new proof of concept plugin for using https://liveblocks.io/ in obsidian. It would allow for a collaborative editing experience similar to google docs. If anyone is interested in working on this, or taking the poc further please reach out to the dev — they could use help on the codemirror parts 🙂

Markdown Commands (not to be confused with "extra markdown commands") acts like a text expander so that you can enter commands like >todo to get the markdown - [ ] if you forget, which is handy for things like markdown tables, which suck to remember the formatting for.

For Developers

@esm90 is looking for someone to take over maintenance of the Vimrc plugin.

@ifthenelsa is a technical writer volunteering to help write "getting started" documentation for plugins to help lower the barrier to entry for use by non-technical users. Here's more information in Discord.

Note that the new Codemirror editor has received an upgrade where previous ​ characters, used as placeholders for computing cursor positions, have been switched to 0-width elements. Licat & Silver recommend double-checking that your theme does not contain global img { ... } CSS rules to avoid breaking the editor.

TFile.unsafeCachedData has been removed and is now stored in a private inaccessible WeakMap to avoid accidental use of this unsafe data.

There is now a new requestUrl API function that returns an object with the http response status, headers, as well as getters for arrayBuffer , json, and text. This is a more advanced version of the request API. (Requires API version 0.13.25)

The request and the new requestUrl functions can now accept a body of type ArrayBuffer .

Also, here's a discussion about how and why to reduce plugin load time.

Feature Requests

It would be cool if we could create a graph view based on folder structure, with link connections being superimposed on top of it without impacting node positions.

Appearance

Ebullientworks 0.3.16 has cssclass support for tables to force-wrap and word-wrap, and more color support.

Primary v1.2.0 now has Style Settings support.

Willemstad by @tingmelvin added support for the footnote indicator plugin and got some style settings options. It also has a bunch of improvements to tables and other features.

Royal Velvet by @caro401 exists now.

Minimal 5.1.3 got some fixes and new style settings options: can now change the highlighted text background color and bold text weight. 5.1.4 adds the Atom color scheme. 5.1.5 added some fixes for footnotes and narrow panes.

The very colorful Sparkling Wisdom theme got some more gradients and improved visibility.

ITS Theme restyles Dataview & Kanban plugins to mimic Notions Board and Gallery views and got a dvl-c cssclass inspired by Minimal to style only dataview lists and tables as Notion Cards.

Small Tips

You can use the MetaEdit plugin to quickly add tags to all files within a folder.

Ancillary Code

Here's a quick entry GUI to add entries to your Obsidian daily note even if Obsidian isn't open. It's written in python.

Here's a new way to generate a static site from your Obsidian files.

Here's a Templater script that will "clean" selected text from within Obsidian into a friendlier format; it removes square brackets from page links, leave only alias from links, extracts URLs from markdown links, structures bulleted lists to match Microsoft formatting and removes Obsidian tags from the text.

Here's a dynamically created filter menu for dataview tables.

Guides

Discussions

Here's a discussion about various ways people use Obsidian for work.

Here's one about using Obsidian for school (mostly computer science & med school, but lots of great advice that's broadly applicable).

Knowledge Management

My article about the value of consistent naming conventions went live on Thursday to financial supporters, one of whom shared this excellent article about the importance of being smart about naming your files — especially when you have nearly 50,000 files to sort through after a fruitful career as a knowledge worker.

Ancillary Tools

Glasp is a social highlighting & annotating tool that lets you extract highlights (& annotations) from web articles and send them Obsidian. Here's a guide, but as far as I can tell, it's not automatic like the Readwise plugin, but does export to markdown and is designed with Obsidian users in mind. It's free but as far as I know there's no way to keep your highlights/annotations private, so that's the trade-off.

Ernie at Tedium decided to try self-hosting his own cloud setup and then wound up going with Syncthing, but I enjoyed his explanation of why and what Syncthing is good at. Syncthing is pretty popular in the Obsidian community but this is a pretty good explanation of why people like it.

Housekeeping