I wrote a (really long, I'm sorry) ... article? manifesto? about how I view my work in this community, why I'm not enthusiastic about creating courseware and guides, and some behind the scenes things I try to do. You can help by telling me what you need, what you want, and what kinds of opportunities you're available for.

This week's survey is about the dataview docs; if you've ever used Dataview, please consider filling this out so the folks helping out with documentation can best direct their efforts.

If you've got some time and would like to help out our developers put together more accessible READMEs and documentation, please check out the plugins seeking documentation help page. You don't need to be any kind of expert for this, but it has the potential to help a lot of people and is a great way to get involved in the community.

Obsidian Updates

Obsidian Mobile v1.1.0 is now available for public access! This includes all new functionality and bug fixes up to Obsidian Desktop v0.13.24, which means Live Preview works on mobile now. So does vim, but only do that if you have a keyboard attached to your device.

If you run into any problems trying to edit things like code blocks, you can get back into source mode by long-holding the 3 dot button on the top right and hitting "Toggle Live Preview/Source mode" (or run a command from the pull down menu or bottom toolbar).

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

💎 Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. This plugin stats page by Ganessh Kumar is incredible; if you want a quick list of which plugins were recently made available in the community plugins list, click through. Note that it also lets you find similar plugins.

You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

💎 I'm not going to cover every single update to every single plugin that happened this week, because thanks to the plugin stats page I know there were sixty-two (!). Here are some highlights:

Betas

💎 Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

v0.2.0 of Full Calendar now has read-only views of Google Calendar, and multiple calendar colors with configurable colors.

Graphvidian is an Obsidian plugin to generate hierarchical graphs, with the nodes are from your Obsidian vault. It works by converting a breadcrumbs database into a format Graphvis can use. Here's the overview and proposal about the problems it solves. I really need to get off my butt and set up a proper Breadcrumbs hierarchy for my notes so I can use this.

Quick Jump is a port of the Jump to Link plugin that works in Live Preview.

For Developers

The Spaced Repetition Plugin has a ton of users and a bunch of open issues looking for feature enhancements. It also has many contributors, so if you were looking for a project where you can help out but not have to take over maintenance of a whole codebase yourself, this seems like a good candidate. The developer is particularly looking for translation help.

The Hub now features an automatically generated list of relatively straightforward problems developers in the community are looking for help with, thanks to @joethei . Here's one for styling checkboxes in the editor view for the Tasks plugin, and another for how to fix emojis messing up table alignments.

Feature Requests

Appearance

If you're on the Insider build you should probably update your themes; several were tweaked to accommodate a new change.

Obsidian You got a big redesign to comply with Google's Material Design standards and now supports live preview. Android users should definitely check it out.

Minimal 5.1.6 added some support for the Tracker plugin, the ability to add outlines to images, and got some bugfixes and other small improvements.

Willemstad X v0.1.3 got a bunch of really incredible table support for Live Preview. Admonitions look the same in Live Preview and Reading modes.

The Dataview cards from the "Notion Inspired Color Scheme" from the ITS theme are available as a snippet.

Guides

Discussions

Knowledge Management

Ancillary Tools