In The Community

Matthew Meyers, the developer of Style Settings, Smart Typography, Kanban, Indentation Guides, Contextual Typography, and the California Coast theme — oh, and the new Zotero Connector (!) plugin — is currently studying to be a therapist and is looking for part time & contract-based work. If you have any front end web development work you need done, please reach out. Also, if you enjoy his plugins, this is one of those times when money can really make a big difference to one of our wonderful plugin devs, so consider donating to his ko-fi.

Obsidian Updates

Obsidian Mobile is at parity with code and removed the "open link" popover in Live Preview. You can now click on links directly to open them. Press and hold to edit the link.

As of Insider 0.14.0...

Obsidian Markdown now allows you to create callout blocks (sometimes called “admonitions”). Callouts are written as a blockquote, inspired by the “alert” syntax from Microsoft Docs. This allows callout boxes to be supportive natively on Obsidian Publish. (this sherlocked Admonitions by @javalent congrats on having one less thing to maintain!)

Indentation guides (sometimes known as relationship lines) are now available in Live Preview and Reading view. (this sherlocked Relationship Lines by mgmeyers congrats on having one less thing to maintain!)

Tasks with checkmark characters other than x will now no longer have the strikethrough formatting applied.

There's also an update to fix the <C-w> <key> vim binding not working.

As of Insider 0.14.1, Live Preview now supports basic markdown tables previewing — thank you @melvin (the Willemstad developer) for pioneering this method. 0.14.2 brought support for starred files supporting hover page previews.

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

The maker of Obsidian Markmind created a way to export the interactive tables from the mindmapping tool into extended table markdown, and the tables are really slick.

Sortable introduced support for sorting Dataview tables in Live Preview.

Remotely-save 0.3.5 can bypass CORS issues, which is handy for s3 and webdav. It supports Backblaze B2, TeraCLOUD.jp, and SHOULD support owncloud/nextcloud, NAS webdav, etc.

Users of Obsidian Leaflet should update to v5.0.0 if your real-world maps are suddenly rendering blank; an upstream dependency changed.

The jump to link plugin now supports both CM6 and LivePreview; users of the "quick jump plugin" via BRAT should switch.

icon shortcode v0.9.0 lets you use icon shortcodes in css variables: --callout-icon lets you specify custom icons for callouts

Charts lets users link Tables to Charts.

Flexible Pomo shows notes with active tasks now.

Admonitions

Since Admonitions got sherlocked it also got overhauled; due to conflicts it no longer supports Microsoft's callout syntax.

There's a new button available in settings that will automatically convert your existing MSDoc Syntax to the new callout syntax. This will modify your notes. Please make backups before using.

Admonitions can be used to quickly and easily create custom callout types. There is also the ability to export your custom types as valid CSS, or have the plugin maintain a CSS snippet for you.

Admonitions now offers several quality-of-life features for callouts, including an editor suggester as you create callouts, a helpful Insert Callout command, and the ability to register Insert Callout commands for your custom types.

You can also use Admonitions to set default titles and default collapse states for your callouts, but that won't work on Publish.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Version History Diff can display diffs of both the Sync and the File Recovery version history for the currently active file.

For Developers

Zotero Desktop Connector by @mgmeyers is looking for co-maintainers. We're trying to consolidate some of the citations-related and zotero-related plugins under one banner to make things easier on the community, so if that project is useful to you (even if you aren't a dev!) please join us in the Citations plugin(s) collaboration thread in the Academia channel on Discord, or the Zotero Desktop Connector github repository.

As of v.0.14.0, Plugin inline sourcemaps are now stripped for performance unless the debug startup time option is enabled.

To style the new core relationship lines, use the CSS class cm-indent and cm-active-indent .

Feature Requests

Here's a request to quickly search a folder with a right-click command instead of having to use the path: stuff in the search bar.

Appearance

Minimal has support for data task icons now in checklists (i.e. - [!] important ), including an editable snippet.

Spectrum is up to 1.1.5 and got a bunch of bugfixes and support for Style Settings and plugins like Charts.

Ebullientworks 0.3.23 now supports native indentation guides and made the Admonitions and callout boxes match stylistically.

Primary's modals are now responsive to screen size.

Here's a snippet for highlighting date/timestamps.

Ancillary Code

Here's a neat setup to help find orphan files a home.

The obsidian to mkdocs python script was updated to support the new callout syntax.

Supercharged Citation Picker is an Alfred Workflow for using a BibTeX file ( .bib ) that works with page numbers, multiple citations, smart search for citekeys, authors, titles, etc. It's very fast and easy to install... if you're a mac user with Alfred.

The Templater and Various Complements plugins combined let users have autocompletion of citations while typing.

Guides

Showcases

I made a chart of my tech stack so I could get a better grip on some pieces of my writing process. It's currently my most popular top-level tweet ever, so I figured I'd share it here.

Somebody figured out how to run Obsidian on a Steam Deck (a handheld gaming pc).

Here's a graph shaped like a chicken that got 200 upvotes and an award on Reddit.

Ancillary Tools

Housekeeping

My article about how to avoid feeling guilty about a big pile of unfinished articles to read (or, it must be said, write) just went live to Obsidian Roundup supporters. Embrace having a filtered list of high-quality reading available when you need it ;)

Up on the third Thursday of next month is "Sensemaking through Fiction" aka why storytelling is a deeply underutilized method for gaining & integrating knowledge, as well as conveying information (and wisdom) to an audience.