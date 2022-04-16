Obsidian Updates

The new public release used Electron 18; if you noticed something weird with your PDFs, get the Electron 17 based installer.

Also, as of Insider 0.14.6, users can now add folders to an ignore filter. Files matched by this filter will be down-ranked when using Quick Switcher and link suggestions, and will be excluded in search results and graph view.

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

Various Complements plugin v5.11.0 got some improvements to reduce the likelihood of conflicts with other plugins.

Another Quick Switcher plugin v4.8.0 got some new hotkeys.

Full Calendar now supports one-way sync with private Apple Calendars, along with any calendar that uses the CalDAV protocol over HTTP basic authentication.

QuickAdd v0.5.4 added support for aliases in the file suggester.

Custom Frames now supports displaying custom frames in your markdown documents, i.e. embedding a calendar in your daily notes. You can also add a ribbon icon for any frame you want, and display a frame in the center editor.

The typewriter scroll plugin can now be toggled on/off without having to reset obsidian. You can also set the scroll offset now.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Omnisearch is developing into an improved search method for Obsidian. It weights different parts of the file (name, title, body) differently, reacts intelligently to typos, and has better fuzzy search.

Periodic Notes 1.0 Beta supports multiple daily notes per day, and frontmatter support so you can name your files whatever you want.

mkdocs publisher — Obs2mk now has better support for Github Actions, and a plugin! There are more details in Discord.

Feature Requests

Appearance

AbsoluteGruv by @kkYrusobad should be coming to the community list soon.

Shimmering Focus hides floating metadata blocks & YAML frontmatter, tho this can be disabled with Style Settings. Footnotes in Reading mode do not affect line height anymore, and there are now hue sliders in Style settings, which should make customizing colors easier.

Blue Topaz supports multiple calendars, and improved callout types.

Willemstad X v0.4.0 Nyhavn got a bunch of breaking changes involving more customizations, particularly for custom readable line lengths.

Here's a guide on how to get a beautiful homepage.

Guides

Discussions

Showcases

Here's a really neat physics and math wiki.

Ancillary Tools

The Raycast Obsidian extension now has support for opening and creating daily notes, appending selected text to ntoes, prefixes for appended text, and more.

Here's how to bulk pull DOIs for all your papers in Zotero, even if they don't have DOIs yet.

Zola is an alternative to Obsidian publish. It has a pretty nifty graph view and nicely slugified URLs.

Housekeeping

Now that I'm writing more essays, I decided it was time to overhaul the Roundup's landing page to make different types of posts easier to find. There's also now a button at the bottom to let you change modes; just click the moon to get into dark mode, or the sun to get into light mode. It's to the right of the RSS :)

Also, I got a couple of reports of something going wrong with my email automation (edge case McGee strikes again!) — if you got duplicate (or weirdly frequent) emails from me, I'm so sorry and am working on getting it resolved :(