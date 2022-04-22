In The Community

A grad student at Georgia Tech is doing a survey about improving the Obsidian interface for better human-computer interaction. Consider filling it out if you've got some time.

Obsidian Updates

Obsidian Publish now offers more for less: a lower price, with new features, improved SEO and accessibility. For Insiders on v.1.2.5 there's also new navigation customization options, along with a series of fixes. Specifically Obsidian Publish now supports overriding SEO/social metadata with three new YAML keys: description overrides the meta description (you can remove Markdown that way if you want). permalink overrides the URL/slug. image or cover accepts an image URL or vault asset, and overrides the auto generated share card. Kepano also announced on Reddit that there will be news about plugin support for Publish in the future.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

ZettelGPT by @OverRaddit is optimized for creating question notes and answer notes, where the answer notes use the question from the question note and the history of the conversation up to that point; the goal is that by providing only the relevant conversation history, you can save GPT tokens and optimize the plugin's efficiency.

Footnote Shortcut by @Comprehensive-Jason makes it easier to insert and write footnotes faster

Telegram Sync by @soberhacker makes it easier to transfer messages and files from Telegram bot to Obsidian.

BMO Chatbot by @longy2k is a highly customizable chatbot option.

Ketcher by @yuleicul makes it easier to view or draw chemical structures and reactions using Ketcher, a web-based molecule sketcher.

Game Search by @CMorooney helps you find games and create notes.

AI Mentor by @clementpoiret is oriented around asking questions, getting answers, and learning new things.

April's Automatic Timelines by @April-Gras is a simple timeline generator for story tellers.

Persistent Links by @ivan-lednev will automatically repair internal links to blocks and headings.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Make.md improved sync support, got a new backend that's more reliable and responsive, supports "smart spaces," dynamic views, and new documentation.

Tasks 3.2.0 added "created today" to the autosuggest menu. 3.3.0 supports Dataview's bracketed inline fields.

Notion Like Tables v6.3.0 thru 6.3.3 added improvements for mobile as well as date format options to date cells, settings for table file paths, the ability to drag and drop rows, aria labels to buttons, and more.

Task Collector fixed a bunch of bugs and now has a modal for selecting checkboxes in reading or live preview modes.

Appearance

Synthwave '84 by @G2Jose is a yellow and purple theme that reminds me a bit of Dracula with a hint of Rose Pine.

Olivier’s Theme by @OlivierPS focuses on legibility and simplicity, and takes inspiration from pencil and paper.

Prism 3.2.4 improved hover states, padding, and spacing.

Guides

Discussions

Showcases

In light of the new Publish changes, kepano highlighted a few great examples of Publish sites: https://lab.marconoris.com/ (2) https://www.andricheli.com/ (4) https://mister-chad.com/ (3) https://notes.joschua.io/

Ancillary Tools

The Alfred Workflow for Obsidian has now been admitted to the Alfred Gallery as a featured workflow, and now is easier to auto-update and install.

Duckbase centralizes information from Obsidian, Notion, Evernote and Chrome, then uses a LLM to answer questions based on your personal knowledge base.

Programming Note