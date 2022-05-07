💎 Since Eleanor has Covid and is therefore staying in bed this week, @pseudometa (aka Chris Grieser) is helping with this edition of the Roundup.

In the Community

Obsidian Updates

Insider 0.14.8 is now available. There are tons of updates for users of Obsidian Publish, most noteworthy multiple users can now collaboratively publish to the same site. The update changes how cursors and selections work.

In the Hub

There is a new beginner guide on Markdown Syntax. It covers the general Markdown Syntax, Obsidian-specific Syntax, and some lesser known syntax like how to do line breaks in tables or how to put a code block inside a code block.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Paste png to jpeg is a plugin that does exactly that.

Obsidian Folder Index can automatically create an index of files in a folder.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

ExcaliBrain seeks to integrate Excalidraw and Obsidian even further. Here is a brief (6 min) video showcasing what you can do with it.

Pandoc Reference List is becoming more and more a staple for academic work in Obsidian, and has – while still in beta – introduced a couple of new updates for styling Pandoc citations, checking for invalid citekeys, and hover tooltips of the references.

Under The Radar

Obsidian Vim Tutor came up again as a good tutorial for learning how to use vim mode in Obsidian.

For Developers

There are three changes in the latest insider release that are relevant for plugin developers:

Fixed tab not working in modals.

registerDomEvent can now take an options object (for things like {capture: true} ).

Added goWordLeft and goWordRight editor commands.

Theme developers: The upcoming release 0.14.8 has some changes regarding the styling of cursors and selections.

Among other things, the selector for selections is now ::selection and customizability of cursors is restricted to changing the color.

The upside for this is this will significantly improve Obsidian's performance.

The new (still pending) User Plugins for Obsidian Plugin allows you to access the Obsidian API, as if you have created a plugin. This will likely be useful for testing out new plugin ideas, or to streamline scripts that as of right now have been implemented via the Templater Plugin (To be frank, the fact that many people, including myself, use Templater for everything but templates, has been kind of confusing for new users, indeed.)

Feature Requests

@Zektor suggested a built-in browser for templates, similar to the theme and plugin browser.

A way for a more informative and structured Graph View has been requested at reddit. Another thread discusses how the Graph could differentiate between link types.

Appearance

Ancillary Code

Here is a simple snippet to turn off the blinking of cursors

Discord QoL improvement: You can use post !plugin <search-term> in Discord and a search link will be created automatically.

Guides

Discussions

Showcases

Ancillary Tools

