Obsidian Updates

As of Insider v.0.14.11.

You can now move or delete multiple selected items via the right-click context menu in the File Explorer. (which for me personally is a huge deal)

The backslash escape character will now be hidden when your cursor is not on the same line in Live Preview.

When exiting in-document search, the last searched result will be selected automatically.

And Mobile Insider v1.2.2...

Includes all new functionality and bug fixes up to Obsidian Desktop v0.14.10.

Fixed rename vault functionality gets stuck.

You can now setup Obsidian Sync right from the starting screen.

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Notion Like Tables got Live Preview support. The # symbol is now optional for tags. The textarea box now changes size as you type, and there are a bunch of other small fixes along those lines.

Excalidraw got an improved collaborative experience.

Linter has a demo gif, some new options for folder linting, and more. This is a heartwarming update because there are a bunch of contributors to the plugin.

Another Quick Switcher lets users star recent search & see the full path of the directory.

Advanced Slides 1.12.0 added support for the emoji shortcodes plugin, but also templates, embeds and layouts are now more stable in interaction with each other.

For Database folder v1.1.0, calendar columns exist now. They support time select. The text columns allow Obsidian links.

Obsidian List Modified (a plugin that links modified files to your daily note) now creates your daily note automatically if it does not exist.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Omnisearch 1.3.0-beta added support for Chinese, a Settings page for tweaking how results are weighted, and improved indexing.

Codeblock Completer works better with the Codeblock Labels plugin and allows you to ignore certain codeblock types, so that they don't appear in the suggester options.

Feature Requests

It would be neat if we could push content to newly created file, i.e. automatically apply #tags, [[links]], ![[embeds]] into newly-created [[links]] through “[[link]]>>{insert content}”

It would be nice if we could assign commands to bare function keys.

Oh hey I'm not the only one who wishes we could search text in PDFs from inside Obsidian.

Appearance

Here's a css snippet using the Minimal card view css. You can use it to enable card view with any theme you like, and make notes look like index cards. Just include cssclass: zettelkasten in the YAML section.

Ancillary Code

Here's a dataview query that pulls all notes created or modified on the same day as "current" note.

Here's a neat way to make sure template frontmatter doesn't get picked up and indexed, as long as you're using Templater plugin.

Discussions

Knowledge Management

Here's a really nifty article about annotation, not specific to Obsidian.

The opposite collector's fallacy & antilibrary articles came up in conversation in Discord, and make for interesting reads.

Showcases & Guides

Ancillary Tools

Housekeeping