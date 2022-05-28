🌠 Demo Vaults, PKM History, & an editable graph view
In The Community
Here are all fifteen sessions from the Linking Your Thinking Conference. I was able to attend a few in addition to giving my own talk about migrating to a vault in safe mode (which was valuable for a number of reasons but yes, I'm back to using some plugins).
Nick's also hosting a live event this Sunday, May 29 at 9AM PDT (1600 UTC). It’ll include an overview of the upcoming LYT workshop and a Q&A.
Obsidian Updates
Insider v0.14.13 allows users to rename block IDs just like headers, has error messages that indicate the plugin’s name instead of showing
eval at anonymous, and fixed note composer's merge functionality not updating links after merging (among other things).
Insider v0.14.14 has daily notes with templates created as a single step instead of filling in an empty file, among other small fixes.
Mobile Insider v1.2.2 (build 54) fixed the extra scrollbar on the toolbar on Android and the black bar at the bottom on iPad when using external keyboard.
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.
Nuke Orphans by
@sandorextrashes orphaned files and attachments
Upcoming by
@charliecmcan open upcoming daily notes in their own panes.
BBCode Convertor by
@salockhartcan convert Markdown files to BBCode
Folder Focus Mode by
@grochowskiwill focus file explorer on chosen folder and its files and subdirectories, while hiding all the other elements.
Front Matter Title by
@Snezhiglets you define a title in frontmatter to be displayed as the filename
Release Timeline by
@cakechaserrenders based on notes metadata with a dataview-like syntax.
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
ExcaliBrain by
@zsviczianis a clean, intuitive and editable graph view for Obsidian. I haven't messed with it much yet, but I'm considering using it to map out an anthology...
File Hider by
@Oliver-Akinsallows hiding files and folders in the built-in file explorer.
Trans Them by
@Quorafindis like note composer's "split file" functionality except for bullets lists instead of headings.
Markbase for Obsidian by
@markbaseteamis another Obsidian Publish alternative.
Obsidian Selected Search Highlight by
@osadasamihighlights the selected search result.
Obsidian shared to Notion by
@EasyChriswill share obsidian files to Notion using the Notion API.
Thumbnails by
@Meikullets users insert youtube thumbnails into notes.
Note Content Pusher by
@lizard-heartcan automatically create notes with some specified content when you link to a note that doesn't yet exist.
Zotero by
@MunGellallows users to search and insert links to Zotero items from Obsidian interface. Not to be confused with Zotero Integration by
@mgmeyerswhich used to be called "Zotero Desktop Connector" and can insert and import citations, bibliographies, notes, and PDF annotations from Zotero into Obsidian.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
The extract url plugin to now extract and converts to markdown every
[foo](https://bar.xyz)it finds in the document. This is called "Archive" mode. Here's a demo.
Obsidian List Modified now lets users exclude certain folders, which will not be added to daily notes when they are modified.
Database Folder now allows every type of column to have its own configuration.
Obsidian Mkdocs Publisher is now Obsidian GitHub Publisher and works for sending to any repository based on a frontmatter key.
The Map View plugin got a big update with new queries and search operators, view saving, easier navigation, real note previews on hover, and more.
Betas
Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.
Here's a plugin for learning English that works like LingQ.
Snippetor 3.0 is available via BRAT and allows users to set the font for checkboxes and task text.
Feature Requests
Iterating through the files in the file sidebar with the keyboard would be nice.
There's been a lot of chatter about bionic reading and whether it's legally and technically feasible to implement in various tools like Obsidian.
Appearance
WiseLight by
@learnerfvsis new.
Here's some neat code to turn lists into pseudo callouts using the dynamic highlights plugin.
Minimal 5.2.8 added the Everforest color scheme and support for block widths in DataviewJS.
The ITS-based Callouts Snippet got updated with new callout types aside, column, and timeline.
Here's an in-leaf implementation of a tab-style interface using nothing but CSS and callouts.
Ancillary Code
If you've ever fallen afoul of the way that Logseq only recognizes
- bulletsbut not
* bulletswhen trying to use it and Obsidian on the same vault... here's a regular expression for you to use with VS Code (via Discord).
Here's a NCBI taxonomy script for the QuickAdd plugin that automatically generates taxonomy lists using a biology engineer.
Guides
Here's the hotkey list Obsidian inherits from the CodeMirror, which is Obsidian's text editor "under the hood."
Bryan Jenks put out a video about how media extended is useful for taking notes on videos.
Exemplars
Rainbell's example vault is available and has been translated into English.
I did a big refactor of my public vault and pushed it live this week. Changes include an updated folder structure, a very quick and dirty guide on how to use Obsidian aimed at folks downloading my notes without any prior knowledge of Obsidian (i.e. most of the subscribers to my fiction & history newsletter), about 800 examples of claim statements and evidence, etc.
Here's Paul Bauer's Obsidian notes, which are super useful especially for vimrc users but contain a wealth of information about programming & how Obsidian works.
Meta
I wrote once about how I don't particularly care for the "second brain" metaphor for Obsidian. Here's an interesting (brief) article article addressing how Obsidian isn't a notetaking app, it's an "integrated thinking environment" that doesn't push a particular method. Here's @azzabazazz with an even better tagline: "it's like being able to play your mind like a video game"
Here's a nice comparison of Linking Your Thinking and zettelkasten methods from Bob Doto.
This 5-part video series on the history of workflow compares knowledge management stuff like BASB, LYT, & Obsidian to steelmaking & the Industrial Revolution.
Discussions
Here's an useful discussion in Discord about how different people use obsidian to plan for long term projects or schedule events.
Here's a sneak peek into the raw brain dump of an article I'm writing as my monthly "thank you" to financial supporters, about my epiphany about why daily notes don't work well for me, and what I do instead; it's on Twitter, and the replies I got from folks were pretty thoughtful.
Ancillary Tools
Intrigue is a nifty free and open source tool similar to apps like Gingkowriter or a mindmap, designed to help with taking notes on academic papers, books, or videos in a visual way. It seems worth checking out for academics in particular.
