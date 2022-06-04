In The Community

I'm working on collecting resources for using Obsidian for spiritual purposes & religious studies if you can think of any I missed, please consider adding them to that issue so we can get them collected on the Hub. There's a similar collection for medical discussions & guides. If you've got some time and want to help out with the Hub, turning those issues into a useful note is a great way to get started.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

obsidian echarts by @cumany allows users to render apache echarts in Obsidian.

Stack Overflow Answers by @bramses is exactly the sort of thing I expect to see from this community 😂 it lets you copy and paste stack overflow answers directly into Obsidian using their "share" link.

Linkify by @matthewhchan lets users set up regex patterns to automatically turn matching text into links, for example everything prepended with @ to become a link to twitter or github.

Table to CSV Exporter by @metawops allows for exporting tables from a pane in reading mode into CSV files.

Tasks SQL Powered by @sytone is a preview fork of the Tasks plugin that is backed by SQL queries.

Tag Summary by @macrojd will pull together lists of paragraphs or blocks of text that share the same tag(s). It's not designed for task management but if I'm reading the example correctly, it could be pretty handy for a tag-based task management system.

Updates

The Tasks plugin got a big update, with some nice sorting for tags, more documentation for contributors, css class support, and more. It has also moved, as ClareMacrae is now the core maintainer. The documentation also moved, but everything else should work as normal.

The Text to Speech plugin now has automatic language detection and supports listening to the text, as seen in reading mode, if the note is in reading mode.

The Extract URL plugin added a custom site extractor for github repos. Now if you archive a link to a github repo it will pull down the readme for later reference. Here's a video guide on how it works.

Latex Suite 1.2.0 has a new "conceal" feature that should make it easier to read big unwieldy expressions.

Code Editor Shortcuts v1.9.0 now has support for delete to start of line and a couple of other nice enhancements.

Betas

Feature Requests

Appearance

Minimal 5.2.9 has new helper classes for wide and max sizes, some improvements with Style Settings and the Minimal Theme Settings plugin, support for notion-like tables, and more.

Willemstad v0.5.2 Jordaan has a new Cornell Notes CSSClass that styles callouts to look like paper notes. It also fixed mobile and got some print improvements.

Guides

Discussions

There were a lot of discussions about the fundamental nature of zettelkasten (and a new thread got created in Discord for it, under #knowledge-management ) but my favorite part was this photo of these slipboxes used by @slono 's father and grandfather.

There was a heartwarming discussion about how the Bubble Space theme is delightful and how some use-cases call for minimalist color schemes and others call for joyful ones.

Ancillary Tools

Smort v2, the markdown-based highlighting & annotation app, lets users save articles permanently and build a library. Here's a demo.

Housekeeping

I will be hosting another "5x8 Event" for financial supporters on June 9. The name is an index card reference, but mostly refers to 5 people presenting on an interesting topic for no more than 8 minutes each. The last one was really fun!