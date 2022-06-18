In The Community

It's moderator @argentum 's two year anniversary of using Obsidian. Check out her graph in Discord.

Obsidian Updates

The Obsidian team expanded! Based on this Discord message it looks like Liam, long-time moderator and the developer of Calendar and Periodic Notes, is now officially an Obsidian employee.

Insider 0.15.0 is a pretty major update that brings coveted new functionality: the ability to create multiple windows of the same vault. A few months ago @javalent wrote a hacky plugin to allow this, but having it in core allows for a lot more neat tricks, like the window title including the active file name. 0.15.0 also merged the account and about tabs, allows for checking for theme updates, cleaner delineation between core and community plugins in the settings tab, and various improvements I'm sure mac users will care about. Note that some of the new features and changes to make this necessary busted a handful of plugins, so make sure you update your plugins and keep a sharper eye out than normal. If you need a rollback guide, here's a quick one in Discord.

Insider 0.15.1 was mostly bugfixes, but there's now keyboard navigation for the tag pane, more mac improvements, and vim mode improvements for ghost characters.

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Obsidian Translate integrates with 5 different translation APIs to translate text after automatically identifying the text's language. There's also a neat custom view.

The Meta Bind plugin (which I almost typo'd as "mind bend," whups) can create input fields inside notes and bind them to metadata fields.

For Developers

CodeMirror 6.0 is finally stable. That means we’ll be migrating from CM6 v0.19 (aka v6.0-beta) to v6.0 soon. The migration will have some breaking changes, but Licat helpfully put together this migration guide.

Insider 0.15.1 deprecated several Workspace functions whose behavior conflicted with user expectations because sidebar views are able to receive focus. It also added the .is-focused class to the window body of the currently focused window.

The API reference docs got regenerated based on the latest version of obsidian.d.ts

The developer of Dataview is looking for someone with CodeMirror experience to help solve inline queries and inline javascript expressions working in live preview (although note: apparently you can make it work in a callout? but it's a bit awkward).

Feature Requests

Appearance

Obsidian 0.15.0 got some font changes, so make sure to check for theme updates.

Here's a card view css snippet, with more details from the developer in Discord.

Monokai by @IORoot was submitted for review, it's described as being clean and minimal.

Guides

Discussions

Ancillary Tools