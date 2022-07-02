In The Community

This is your periodic reminder that Obsidian Community Talks are community organized, not "officially sponsored events" or anything, and basically anyone is welcome to propose or host one. If you're interested, reach out and I'll help you get in touch with the relevant people.

Obsidian Updates

Insider v0.15.3 brings a bunch of great new features for dragging panes between pop-out windows as well as some awesome improvements to Obsidian Sync, namely that the little button at the bottom of the screen lets you bring up a menu, so you don't need to go into settings to check on the sync log or pause things. They also fixed a bunch of hotkey stuff.

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

For Developers

The release notes for 0.15.3 have a bunch of new enhancements for DOM elements and UI elements, as well as some new workspace events, changes, and deprecated some menu stuff.

The functionality that allows for editing metadata fields using Supercharged Links is looking for a new home. There are more details in Discord if you're interested in helping out with this.

If anyone knows how to update the Obsidian Vale client for Live Preview, it would be appreciated.

Feature Requests

Being able to see outlines in documents instead of the sidebar pane would be useful.

Would it be useful for you if workspace notes updated automatically? If so, provide your support to this feature request that got resurfaced this week.

Appearance

Theme Design Utilities now lets users toggle red outlines; this functions sort of like console.log() for CSS. Here's an explanatory video.

Viridian by @mulfok is designed to be a new joyful and focused theme. Here's a link to the announcement in Discord if you'd like to give feedback to the developer.

Here's a CSS snippet for a tidier sidebar calendar that was shared to Discord.

Showcases

Guides

Discussions

Ancillary Tools

Here's a fast, free quick capture app for iOS.

It looks like gitjournal got some updates, which is good to hear. It's a git-backed markdown editor for mobiles. This is the app a lot of folks used before Obsidian got a mobile version.

Glasp (a social highlighting app) released a new feature to display a reading list of articles on Obsidian, using iframes. Here's a tutorial and a video.

Apparently some folks who use analog zettelkastens call them antinets. The subreddit community seems a bit dogmatic but I found skimming it to be interesting.

Housekeeping

It's a holiday weekend in the States and I'm going to be on vacation until Monday night. I'll have minimal access to internet, and uncharacteristically I have a stack of emails from this week I haven't had a chance to reply to. I'll try to catch up by the end of next week, but if you try to reach out and I don't reply with my usual speed, that's why 😅