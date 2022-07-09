🌠 Dashboards & Tips for Students, Studying & Sales
Obsidian Updates
Insider v0.15.4 added a "toggle always on top" command to pin popout windows above the other windows on your desktop, improved scrollbar styling and view dragging experiences, and fixed some other quirks that cropped up with the new popout windows. Insider v0.15.5 had some other assorted fixes.
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.
Obsidian GoLinks by
@xavdidrenders go/links — which are like fancy shortcuts for things like go/github — as clickable links.
Zotero Link by
@MunGelllets users insert links to Zotero items from Obsidian interface using Zotero Bridge.
Obsidian better Internal Link Inserter by
@salmundallows allows the use of selected words as an alias in link suggestion.
PostgreSQL Obsidian by
@clouedocuploads note metadata to a database.
Weread Plugin by
@zhaohongxuanintegrates with a Chinese ebook store, similar to how the Kindle Highlights plugin interfaces with Amazon ebooks.
Sidebar Toggler by
@chrisgrieseroffers finer control of the Obsidian sidebars and is meant to be used with an external window manager.
FileExplorer Customizer by
@azaol-aegnorsupports neat features like icons, folder hiding, outlines, directory highlighting, and more.
TimeDiff plugin by
@dominiczaqcalculates and displays diff in hours and minutes between two dates in
timediffmarkdown block.
Map for Note lets users see all the paths between nodes, mindmap style, similar to the Journey plugin.
Metadata Menu by
@mdelobelleadds options to file and link context menu to change the metadata of the target note.
Date in metadata by
@salmundwill automatically insert the date in the YAML frontmatter when you create a file.
Typing Transformer by
@aptendis sort of like a text expander, so you can type
dpxand it'll turn into
don't panic.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
Customizable Page Header Buttons got an auto-refresh update to make it more compatible with Pane Relief, which itself was updated to fix a bug related to the new popout windows in Insider. It also supports title bar buttons in pop-out windows, and works in graph view style panes.
SQL powered tasks has been updated to keep it in step with the Tasks updates.
Hover Editor 0.10.5 is now available as a public release, suitable for use with Obsidian 0.14.5 through 0.15.3.
Another Quick Switcher v5.2.0 now has commands to open in new pane vertically or horizontally.
Betas
Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.
Here's a fork of the longform plugin that supports a new project structure.
Query Control v0.5.0 supports backlinks; you can now render backlinks as HTML as well as setting the defaults for backlink display such as "collapse results" or "show more context".
The new compile notes plugin lets you compile a longer document by adding links or transclude links to your obsidian note and then pulls all the content from the notes and child notes into a new document.
For Developers
There were some workspace API improvements, changes to the
Suggestcomponent's DOM structure, and updates to the
workspace.getActiveFilebehavior. Theme developers can also choose not to override mac native scrollbars with the new Insider build. Insider v0.15.5 had some other assorted improvements for leaf views.
Feature Requests
Some folks would like to see html-backed tables that are editable in live preview mode.
Appearance
Golden Coffee by
@kinmuryis the new home of the
Golden Bookand
Alchemythemes; they're alternates accessible via Style Settings.
Prism v2.3.0 got a bunch of small fixes and has better support for a couple more community plugins.
ITS Theme improved support for right to left bullet lists, changed the icons for horizontal and vertical split to be more accurate, and got new documentation for callouts.
Ancillary Code
Folks who like doing things with shell commands should check out this github issue where a way to share commands easily between vaults was discussed.
Guides
Here's a really epic video about using Obsidian for students that is epic enough that
@Silver(one of the Obsidian developers) asked everyone to at least watch the first minute.
Here's a nice writeup on Twitter about a red team pen testing practice using Obsidian (among some other tools) to manage knowledge, methods, reports, findings, templates, etc.
Here's how to use the kanban and excalibrain plugins to visualize notes in Obsidian.
Here's a dashboard workflow for using Obsidian to support work in sales.
Here's how to use dataview and database folders for roleplaying games.
Here's a great how-to for using Dataview to get the most out of daily notes used for logging things like meetings and emails, via Leah in Discord.
Here's a 30-minute video outlining a notetaking framework for different subjects, using Obsidian.
Discussions
Here's a discussion Reddit about why people use daily notes instead of inbox logs.
And another discussing different quick capture methods.
Here's a brief one with tips and comments about using Obsidian for studying.
Ancillary Tools
Fleeting Notes now has bidirectional sync with Obsidian; they're billing it as like Google Keep interfaced with Obsidian over on Reddit.
The Raycast Obsidian extension now has clipboard templates and an action to edit notes.
Here's an RSS reader I had never heard of (The Old Reader) that got discussed on Hacker News this week.
Here's another iOS/macOS markdown app that has strong accessibility features: mweb.
The Alfred workflow Shimmering Obsidian got a bunch of little updates, including the ability to set tag-based icons and searches respecting excluded files.
