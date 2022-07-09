Obsidian Updates

Insider v0.15.4 added a "toggle always on top" command to pin popout windows above the other windows on your desktop, improved scrollbar styling and view dragging experiences, and fixed some other quirks that cropped up with the new popout windows. Insider v0.15.5 had some other assorted fixes.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Obsidian GoLinks by @xavdid renders go/links — which are like fancy shortcuts for things like go/github — as clickable links.

Zotero Link by @MunGell lets users insert links to Zotero items from Obsidian interface using Zotero Bridge.

Obsidian better Internal Link Inserter by @salmund allows allows the use of selected words as an alias in link suggestion.

PostgreSQL Obsidian by @clouedoc uploads note metadata to a database.

Weread Plugin by @zhaohongxuan integrates with a Chinese ebook store, similar to how the Kindle Highlights plugin interfaces with Amazon ebooks.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Sidebar Toggler by @chrisgrieser offers finer control of the Obsidian sidebars and is meant to be used with an external window manager.

FileExplorer Customizer by @azaol-aegnor supports neat features like icons, folder hiding, outlines, directory highlighting, and more.

TimeDiff plugin by @dominiczaq calculates and displays diff in hours and minutes between two dates in timediff markdown block.

Map for Note lets users see all the paths between nodes, mindmap style, similar to the Journey plugin.

Metadata Menu by @mdelobelle adds options to file and link context menu to change the metadata of the target note.

Date in metadata by @salmund will automatically insert the date in the YAML frontmatter when you create a file.

Typing Transformer by @aptend is sort of like a text expander, so you can type dpx and it'll turn into don't panic .

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Customizable Page Header Buttons got an auto-refresh update to make it more compatible with Pane Relief, which itself was updated to fix a bug related to the new popout windows in Insider. It also supports title bar buttons in pop-out windows, and works in graph view style panes.

SQL powered tasks has been updated to keep it in step with the Tasks updates.

Hover Editor 0.10.5 is now available as a public release, suitable for use with Obsidian 0.14.5 through 0.15.3.

Another Quick Switcher v5.2.0 now has commands to open in new pane vertically or horizontally.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Here's a fork of the longform plugin that supports a new project structure.

Query Control v0.5.0 supports backlinks; you can now render backlinks as HTML as well as setting the defaults for backlink display such as "collapse results" or "show more context".

The new compile notes plugin lets you compile a longer document by adding links or transclude links to your obsidian note and then pulls all the content from the notes and child notes into a new document.

For Developers

There were some workspace API improvements, changes to the Suggest component's DOM structure, and updates to the workspace.getActiveFile behavior. Theme developers can also choose not to override mac native scrollbars with the new Insider build. Insider v0.15.5 had some other assorted improvements for leaf views.

Feature Requests

Some folks would like to see html-backed tables that are editable in live preview mode.

Appearance

Golden Coffee by @kinmury is the new home of the Golden Book and Alchemy themes; they're alternates accessible via Style Settings.

Prism v2.3.0 got a bunch of small fixes and has better support for a couple more community plugins.

ITS Theme improved support for right to left bullet lists, changed the icons for horizontal and vertical split to be more accurate, and got new documentation for callouts.

Ancillary Code

Folks who like doing things with shell commands should check out this github issue where a way to share commands easily between vaults was discussed.

Guides

Discussions

Ancillary Tools

Housekeeping