The Obsidian Book Club videos are live now.

Obsidian Updates

Obsidian v0.15.6 has some important internal changes in this version, which brings popout windows out of Insider-only access and to all users. It's also designed to make the app feel more "native" on your operating system, which may have impacted your font. If you hate it and want the old font back, change the font to Inter in settings. I strongly recommend reading the release notes if you haven't already. Here's a great video about the value of the new popout windows feature.

Also, the roadmap was updated. Here's some of the major news and highlights.

@kepano , the developer of Minimal, is working on a new "default theme" for Obsidian. He said it "will follow many of the same design principles as Minimal, particularly in making Obsidian feel native across platforms. It will differ in that it will prioritize accessibility and affordances more than Minimal does. In addition the new default theme will make customization and theme development easier than before."

The developers are working on implementing "tabs" and plan to implement some kind of corkboard/whiteboard core plugin as the next big "push" after that.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

TimeDiff plugin by @dominiczaq will calculate and displays diff in hours and minutes between two dates in a timediff markdown block.

Metadata Menu by @mdelobelle adds options to file and link context menu to change metadata of the target note. It also allows for autocomplete of frontmatter and dataview fields. Here's a demo.

Typing Transformer by @aptend offers improved, configurable auto formatting as you type.

Text Expander JS by @jon-heard lets users type text shortcuts that expand into javascript generated text.

Habit Tracker by @Narsail makes it easier to visually track completion of habituated actions.

List Callouts by @mgmeyers allows users to create simple callouts in lists.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

New Note Plus by @ilucaslee offers a a new URL Scheme to create new notes using clipboard contents.

MOV Support by @connectdotz lets users view/play embedded .mov videos inline.

Commander by @phibr0 lets users customize a workspace by adding commands everywhere.

Meeting notes by @TimHi will automatically create a meeting note if a new file is created in a meeting folder.

Table Generator by @Quorafind allows users to generate markdown tables quickly and works like Typora.

Focus and Highlight by @nagi1999a will highlight and focus on the currently selected heading.

Eagle Embeds by @fengxxx replaces Eagle links (mostly images) with embeds when previewing a file.

Path Finder by @jerrywcy will find the shortest path between two notes.

Ninja Cursor by @vrtmrz enhances cursor visibility.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Another Quick Switcher now has a "create" button when no results are found in the switcher.

Local Quotes 1.8.0 comes with improved documentation.

A bunch of Hover Editor updates are now out of beta and available for everyone. It should play nicely with the new Popout Windows.

Pane Relief has a new feature to allow users to "lock" the focus to non-sidebar-panes.

Note Auto Creator v1.2.0 supports searching for existing notes by alias, lets users disable suggestions for non-existent notes, and supports linking to headers in existing notes.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Obsidian OCR allows users to search for text in the images and PDFs in a vault. I haven't had a chance to test it yet but I'm very excited; this is a feature I've been hoping for for a long time. Here's a showcase of how it works.

Podnotes is a new plugin from the developer of QuickAdd that is designed to make it easier to take notes on podcasts; it turns Obsidian into a podcast player, and works on mobile and computer, saves progress on the episodes, and lets you use plugins like QuickAdd or Templater to create notes and capture insights with linked timestamps that can launch the podcast from the appropriate moment for a re-listen.

For Developers

Feature Requests

It would be nice if fold state synced between devices so if you, for example, folded half the headings on your daily note on your desktop device, when you opened the note later on your iPad they would remain folded.

I also wish we could have improved block treatment when it comes to lists...

Here's an idea for note previews in the file explorer without needing to hover.

Appearance

Encore by @Maldonacho is new.

Ebullientworks 0.3.27 better supports sliding panes and popout windows, and got a bunch of small improvements to heading heights, callouts, etc.

Sanctum got a bunch of bug fixes. Sanctum is going to be changing how it handles releases going forward (Discord link) to align more closely with Obsidian updates — you can check out the Roadmap here in the meantime.

Showcases & Guides

Discussions

Ancillary Tools

Here's a neat free and open-source tool for managing research photos and their metadata.

