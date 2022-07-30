Obsidian Updates

You can now buy Obsidian merchandise, mostly hoodies and t-shirts so far, but I've been hearing a lot of requests for stickers. You can use the code SHIPSFREE until August 31, to get worldwide free shipping when you spend over US$100.

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Document Editing Shortcuts by @happy-grizzly makes it easier to remap document editing shortcuts, which allows users to use the mouse less.

PodNotes by @chhoumann helps users write notes on podcasts.

Dynamic Background by @samuelsong70 is for adding dynamic background effects to the Obsidian editor, like floating stars behind your text.

Obsidian-Count-Down by @hamolicious adds a count down to selected dates for easier timing and tracking of TODOs or events.

Open Related Url by @dpickett opens URLs found in a note's YAML frontmatter

Gitlab Issues by @benr77 makes it easier to import issues from Gitlab into Obsidian.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Obsidian Translate 1.2.0 offers fully local & offline text translation and language detection.

Here's a method for defining Anki cards inside Obsidian using JSON. It's highly opinionated and mostly exists because the developer is able to maintain this one but not the more complex ones that already exist.

For Developers

Marcus published new docs for building editor extensions.

Feature Requests

Have you noticed that when you follow a link to a heading, the heading itself isn't loaded into the view? Share your opinion about this behavior on the forum if you have one.

Appearance

Here's a discussion on Twitter about what people would like to see out of the upcoming default theme.

Silence by @luke-rmaki is a new dark theme using the Fira Code font and some nice blues and teals.

Sanctum for Obsidian v0.15.8 improved keyboard navigation, added a placeholder icon for incomplete tasks: - [/] , got some bug fixes, and updated callouts to support pseudo-admonitions.

ITS Theme added background images to workspaces, Word document style display, and more alignment options for headings.

Ancillary Code

Here's how to get inline block references (plus some nice visuals of what that means).

Guides

Ancillary Tools

Smort (a markdown-based app to easily edit, share, and save articles) now supports ArXiv articles and allows for permanent saving. It has an Obsidian plugin.

Housekeeping