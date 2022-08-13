Obsidian Updates

Obsidian Mobile v1.3.1 is available for testing on Android and iOS. It includes fixes up till v0.15.9 of Obsidian Desktop.

Plugin News

Marcus Olsson teased a preview of a plugin that does calendar, kanban, and table views together. It currently uses its own data storage format but looks very exciting!

Updates

If you want a more comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Obsidian Tasks now supports tasks in blockquotes and Obsidian callouts. It also has a new bug reporting form.

Obsidian Database Folders' latest release fixes drag and drop and comes with a host of other improvements.

Initiative Tracker now has support for combat logs.

Pending

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool (BRAT). Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Rpg Manager by @carlonicora helps manage your Tabletop Role Playing Game campaigns for Obsidian.

Greek by @JeremyFunk helps you easily add Greek letters without needing external programs or changing keyboard settings.

Party by @shap-po gives you nice confetti and sparkle animations in Obsidian.

Code Emitter by @mokeyish lets you execute codeblocks interactively like in Jupyter notebooks. Supports Rust, Kotlin, Python, JavaScript, Typescript, etc. We are truly not far away from Emacs it seems.

Note Linker by @AlexW00 gives you a nice popup to interactively link your notes.

Obsidian Keyboard Shortcuts by @aciq is a plugin that covers the author's most used shortcuts. There seems to be some overlap with the other plugins but there are a few unique ones as well.

Obsidian-PDF by @BluBloos enables you to work with PDF files more effectively. It autogenerates a companion MD file which can store extra metadata for you and is updated automatically.

Raindrop Highlights by @kaiiiz tackles the use case of syncing highlights and annotations from Raindrop.

MathLinks by @zhaoshenzhai lets you display and manage MathJax in your links.

Betas

Obsidian Translate, which is still available on BRAT, received a comprehensive update and now supports 10 translation services in addtion to a few UI improvements.

Obsidian List Modified's 2.0 version is in open beta. @franciskafieh is looking for people to help test performance and find bugs.

Feature Requests

There was a request for Obsidian to have a fully WSIWYG mode akin to Word or Google Docs.

A user requested for showing the full note title on hovering over the title bar, in case the title has been truncated.

There was a request for being able to embed page ranges from a PDF.

A user is looking for a way to push Obsidian notes to the Kindle for easier reading.

Another user on the forum is looking for a plugin to make a pinned sidebar display a workflow tied to the currently active note based on its metadata. The current solution involves manually changing and pinning the sidebar, which is quite tedious.

Appearance

@jdanielmourao 's Sanctum theme got a round of fixes and tweaks for Obsidian v0.15.9.

@SlRvb also released several improvements for the ITS theme, including a neat tweak to display Dataview lists as columns.

Fusion by @zamsyt is a new theme that aims to remove background color variations for the default theme.

Here's a CSS snippet that fixes the misaligned calendar dots.

Here's another CSS snippet for smooth header transforms in Live Preview.

Ancillary Code

A Discord user made a Dataview to Mermaid converter where you can dynamically type in a query and it gets rendered as a Mermaid chart/diagram.

Guides

An AI researcher shared their note-taking workflow, with the added note that they have ADHD. They mention how they wanted a very smooth and optimized flow for getting work done.

A Reddit user posted a guide on how to set up Git sync on Android.

Discussions

There was another discussion on Reddit on the longevity of Obsidian and using too many plugins.

Housekeeping