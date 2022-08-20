Housekeeping

I'll be in Chicago for Worldcon the first couple of days of September. Here's my official schedule if you're planning to attend or happen to live in the area and want to grab coffee or something.

I was able to install Obsidian on my new work laptop! This is very exciting — I wasn't expecting to be allowed to. I'm glad I procrastinated on figuring out how Docker works 😂

In the Community

There's a new book club being organized via discord. So far most of the interest seems to be around genre fiction books. Here's the resource document, here's the list of proposed books. Consider joining in and signing up!

There's a guy who is active in the Obsidian community who has low code integration experience but is looking to break into a software engineering role. He's primarily comfortable with Python but has recently picked up TS/JS. He's contributed to a few plugins you might have used like the SRS plugin and Dataview, but has no prior software dev experience and is looking for a junior role. He's open to remote contract work (lives abroad) but is willing to move back to the US as well. Please let me know if you'd like to get in touch.

Plugins

If you use the File Hider plugin please consider contributing to the discussion about the future direction of the plugin.

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

QuickShare by @mcndt lets users securely share notes with one click. Notes are end-to-end encrypted with no API keys or configuration required.

Auto Hide by @skelato1 collapses sidebars when clicking on the editor/viewer panel.

Dashing cursor by @9r0x enables a dashing cursor that follows the page scroll.

Obsidian Git Isomorphic by @Vinzent03 is another way to backup your vault with git... that works on mobile.

Anki Synchronizer by @tansongchen is another spaced repetition app for Anki.

URL Namer by @zfei retrieves the HTML titles to name the raw URL links. I think it's manual instead of automatic the way Auto Link Title is.

Obsidian Header Format by @dbarenholz makes it easier to format the current line as a header.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Another Quick Switcher plugin had a major update with lots of new featurs, including "insert all to editor," grep support, custom searches, an option to hide hotkey guides. Some settings also got removed, so make sure you check the release notes before updating. 6.1.0 added vim-like navigation, too.

Obsidian Plaintext now supports Obsidian Mobile.

Obsidian Linter 1.4.0 lets users format YAML arrays, tags, and aliases. Incidentally, I recently (re?) learned that this plugin lets you enforce * or _ for bold/italic throughout your whole vault, if you're like me and sometimes vary between the two.

Metadata Menu 0.1.11 has a new field type: file which can be populated with a file in your vault. Here's a demo.

Obsidian Database Folder 2.2.0 makes it possible to hide columns, and made filters accessible from the navbar. You can also sort and search tags.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

RPG Manager requires dataview but is setting-agnostic and focuses on helping writing campaigns and linking various elements of a campaign together for ease of running sessions.

Virtual Hotkey Board lets you see what hotkeys you have set in a nice keyboard layout style.

Ancillary Tools

Here's a tool mentioned on HackerNews that's useful for cross-referencing the difference between PDFs.

Feature Requests

A word count that ignores stuff only visible in source mode and counts from reading mode would be nice. Bonus if it shows word count for the currently active view mode.

The ability to sync settings and options between different vaults on the same computer would be nice.

Appearance

ITS Theme now has support for turning dataview lists into columns, and got some other callout updates.

Primary added variations for callouts and alternate checkbxoes, improved accessibility, and more checkbox styles.

Wyrd got some bugfixes.

Mado Miniflow 0.2.0 has an improved mobile experience.

Guides

Showcases

Here's an example of a flexible working environment for folks in the biodiversity informatics area, along with a twitter thread explaining its purpose. It's basically an extensible notebook for open science on specimens — "a working environment that allows researchers to write, access data and create links between literature, specimens, names, institutions, people, traits etc."

OB Templates got a new template for creating a word dictionary.

Here's a recording of @mapogatari researching and processing the notes for those who find "working examples" and models more useful than lecture-style explanatory guides.

