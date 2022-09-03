First things first, an apology. I'm writing this week's Roundup from a (lovely) hotel room in Chicago, which normally isn't a problem, but I wasn't able to bring my laptop, which is. Worse, I don't even have a mouse for my iPad. Or access to Discord thanks to 2FA woes.

So this edition is going to be limited to the bare bones minimal critical information, and the pieces I had already put together before I caught my plane Thursday night.

First things first, the promised update for Obsidian. Insiders can now access the new default theme, and the new tabs feature, with versions 16.0 and above. I'm pretty sure that these two things together represent the most disruptive update to Obsidian ever, but it's worth it. The new theme is beautiful, and while theme developers will need to follow the migration guide, as far as I know the new default theme was deliberately designed to be much easier for theme developers to work with in the long run. As far as I know, the only people who are having major trouble are people who use the Sliding Panes plugin, so those folks might want to hold off on updating for now.

Secondly, the Idea Exchange is a week of free sessions (September 6-9) that explores how linking ideas may impact our creativity in practical and powerful ways. It's hosted by Nick Milo, but familiar faces like Danny Hatcher, Bob Doto, and Anne-Laure Le Cunff will be presenting. There will be 13 live sessions on topics such as ideation, next-gen thinking tools, the frontiers of extended cognition, the joys and importance of culture, note-making, zettelkasten, crafting time, and much more.

Lastly, the Dataview thread in Discord got so big it became impossible to add any more people to it, so there's now a channel for discussing the Dataview plugin.

Until next week,

Eleanor

PS: If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins got added and updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.