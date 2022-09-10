In The Community

Bianca and Leah are going to chat about the advantages of daily logs Sunday, September 11 on Twitter Spaces.

This Reddit post involves a PhD student with ADHD is asking people who identify as neurodivergent in some way (including but not limited to ADHD, autism, and dyslexia) to take a survey for dissertation research about how folks use personal knowledge management.

Obsidian Updates

The team size has officially doubled, which means the team's About page has been updated; click through for super cute photos of the babies and cats!

Folks who were worried about losing Sliding Panes, rejoice! Tab Stacks replicate the functionality of Sliding Panes / Andy's Mode in core, as of Insider 0.16.2. 0.16.1 brought a bunch of improvements, including the nifty feature where we'll get in-app release notes after updates!

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the recently updated Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Todoist completed tasks by @Ledaryy fetches completed tasks from todoist API and adds them to the Obsidian note.

Day and Night by @CyberT17 automatically toggles themes between day theme and night theme on a set time schedule.

TikZJax by @artisticat1 renders LaTeX and TikZ diagrams in Obsidian notes.

Copy Search URL by @czottmann adds a button to the search view for copying the Obsidian search URL.

HTML Reader by @nuthrash is a HTML file reader plugin that can open documents with ".html" and ".htm" file extensions.

Obsidian Editing Toolbar by @cumany is modified from cmenu, and provides more powerful customization settings and has many built-in editing commands to be a MS Word-like toolbar editing experience.

Janitor by @Canna71 performs cleanup tasks on a Obsidian vault.

Squiggle by @jqhoogland enables running squiggle code snippets within a note.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Obsidian Git officially works on Mobile now!

Templater v0.13.0 added an option to show or hide the Templater ribbon icon.

Using Obsidian Linter v1.4.4, the "move footnote to bottom" option no longer ignores tags, regular markdown links, or wiki links, among other things.

Database folder got new documentation as well as new ways to create database from command & sidebar menu with a wizard helper.

A bunch of plugins like Commander have been updated to work with the Insider build.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Literate Styles uses CSS codeblocks to enable styling.

For Developers

Readwise is hiring a frontend engineer, so if you're good with Javascript & React, or have experience with iOS/Android, reach out -- from what I can tell they're pretty great to work with.

Here's a great guide for how to use the new CSS variables effectively for theme development.

Feature Requests

Appearance

Minimal is now updated to be compatible with the new default theme in 0.16+ and one of the neatest features is that you can color-code the frame by vault, to help differentiate between multiple vaults. There's a great FAQ explaining the difference between Minimal and the new Default theme, and what the development of Default means for Minimal. v6.0.4 adds syntax highlighting options to Style Settings.

Silence by @luke-rmaki is a dark theme that looks updated for v0.16+

Guides

Showcases

Here's a nice .gif of someone using Obsidian like a bullet journal.

Ancillary Tools

Readwise now has a twitter account just for the Reader app. If you're an existing Readwise subscriber, they've got a self-serve onboarding set up, so the waitlist should move a lot more quickly than it used to.

Here's a fun photograph of an analog zettelkasten card from Discord's analog tools thread under the #off-topic channel. It's got page, source, zotero bibtex, tags, reference, importance rate, certainty rate, and support for vertical titling!

Glasp now allows users to import all highlights & notes in Kindle, and export them as a markdown file you can move into your Obsidian vault. Here's a demonstration and a written tutorial.

