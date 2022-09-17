In The Community

For an upcoming mysterious community event, the Obsidian team is looking for speakers to talk about plugin development! DM Silverica#8456 on Discord if you'd love to give a talk, whether you have a topic in mind or not. In addition to all the community love you get, you might also get a special merch shirt.

Here's the ranked voting survey for the Obsidian book club. The deadline for voting is September 20 at 17:00 EST. You can find more details in the #off-topic thread for the book club in Discord.

Does anybody have any good guides on how to use n8n for anything related to Obsidian? It feels like there are opportunities to use it, but I generally only hear about Zapier even though n8n is self-hostable. What's up with that?

Here's a super neat write-up about Obsidian ecosystem statistics including a best guess of how many (estimated) users use Windows, Mac, or (various distributions of) Linux, as well as how many downloads there were for themes and plugins. Only 3 themes have been downloaded more than 100,000 times!

For those who aren't familiar with it, the Obsidian Meme subreddit is new but a lot of fun, especially this one about minimalists after installing Obsidian 0.16

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

TikZJax by @artisticat1 renders LaTeX and TikZ diagrams in your notes

Janitor by @Canna71 performs cleanup tasks on your vault

Todoist completed tasks by @Ledaryy fetches completed tasks from todoist API and adds them to the Obsidian note.

Day and Night by @CyberT17 automatically toggles themes between day theme and night theme on a set time schedule.

Script Launcher by @AlessandroRuggiero launches scripts from bottom bar with just one click.

Auto Hide by @skelato1 collapses sidebars when clicking on the editor/viewer panel.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Influx by @jensmtg is a bullet journaling plugin that aggregates a terse stream of backlinked clippings in the footer of notes. It looks designed for outliners that don't want to mess with folders and tags but do want to use daily notes. If I'm understanding it correctly it should make people used to the Roam/Logseq paradigm intrigued.

Custom File Explorer sorting by @SebastianMC allows for manual and automatic, config-driven reordering and sorting of files and folders in File Explorer.

Image Inserter by @cloudy9101 helps users easily search and insert images to editors from Unsplash.

3D Graph by @AlexW00 uses D3.js to create an alternate graph view that lets nodes overlap.

Time Tracker by @daaru00 lets users add timer widgets.

AWS S3 Sync by @daaru00 will synchronize vaults with an AWS s3 bucket, making it another option for third party syncing.

System Theme by @jgauth is to help Linux users adapt their theme to adapt to the system theme.

Publish by @addozhang makes it easier to upload local images embedded in markdown to a remote store, and export markdown for publishing to static site.

Blockquote Levels by @czottmann adds commands for increasing/decreasing the blockquote level of the current line or selection.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Inline Scripts 0.22.0 added a panel that allows a user to add custom buttons that run shortcuts when clicked, shortcut links, tutorial videos, and UI supplements. Here's a demo.

Feature Requests

Querying by parent bullet a la a "traditional" outliner would require a complete re-write of the Tasks plugin code... which doesn't mean it's impossible 👀 if anyone is up for creating a way to store full information about the tree of indented bullets it is within, I imagine some folks would be grateful.

Share if you'd like the vault name to always be visible, even if you click away from the Files pane.

Appearance

v6.6 of CyberGlow revamped light mode, added stylized callouts that support <cite> tags, and more.

Ancillary Code

Guides

Discussions

Reddit had a neat discussion about structured vs. unstructured linking.

Showcases

This is a dataview example vault is a fully functional downloadable vault intended to collect and explain various dataview queries, from based examples to complex javascript based ones. There's also a nice overview section.

Here's a vault on github of about 500 notes about computers, software, programming, etc. There's also a nice list of note-taking methods used in its creation.

Ancillary Tools