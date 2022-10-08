In The Community

Today at 1PM ET, Marcus Olsson (who maintains the unofficial plugin developer documentation) will explain accepting user input using commands and ribbon actions to make your plugin more useful. Then, Sam Morrison (who created Buttons and maintains Templater) will talk about how to contribute to popular plugins without writing a single line of code. It'll be on Twitch and Youtube.

Next week, October 15, Nicole van der Hoeven and Leah Ferguson will have a live discussion of how to use Obsidian to take good D&D notes.

Obsidian Updates

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

System Theme by @jgauth is a plugin to automatically update to system theme.

Blockquote Levels by @czottmann adds commands for increasing/decreasing the blockquote level of the current line or selection.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Actions URI by @czottmann adds additional x-callback-url endpoints to the app for common actions — it's a clean, super-charged addition to Obsidian URI.

Repeat by @prncc is another way to review notes using periodic or spaced repetition.

Readavocado Sync by @innneang makes it easier to sync Readavocado highlights with Obsidian

Plugin Update Tracker by @swar8080 makes it easier to know when installed plugins have updates and evaluate the risk of upgrading

Obsidian MtG by @omardelarosa is a plugin for managing Magic: The Gathering decks and card lists as Obsidian notes.

Sync Graph Settings by @Xallt makes it easier to sync graph settings (like Color Groups) to local graphs

Updates

Another Quick Switcher 7.1.0 added an "open in new tab in background" command in the dialog.

Front Matter Title 2.3.0 added support for the Starred plugin.

Obsidian Linter v1.6.0 now has the ability to search settings and has them broken into tabs on both desktop and mobile.

Notion Like Tables got a major rework and now will allow you to edit tabular data in live preview mode. Note that previously-created tables will need to be migrated.

Betas

Omnisearch is looking for beta testers for its new PDF indexing. This is a feature that I, personally, have really been looking forward to having in Obsidian and I'm extremely grateful for the hard work @Sim put into it.

Ancillary Code

Here's a dataview query to list tasks by priority that was posted in Discord.

Guides

Discussions

Showcases

Here's a really awesome trailer for Obsidian that was shared on Reddit, and inspired one of my favorite D&D related Obsidian exchanges... but I don't want to spoil the effect ;)

Ancillary Tools

MarkDownload, which lets you download a webpage as a markdown file, now has support for the Advanced URI plugin.

Actions for Obsidian adds Obsidian actions to the Shortcuts app on macOS and iOS.

If you want to clip web content on Android, here's a Reddit thread detailing some tips.

Housekeeping

I had a day off work so I took some time to write down an article for Obsidian October comprehensively covering how I take notes. I've done a couple of explanatory videos but hadn't had anything up to date and written out to point people to for awhile. Unfortunately, I didn't finish it yet, since it's about 5,000 words and growing 🙈 but here's the twitter thread in which I shared some sneak peeks while I wrote it.