Obsidian Updates

v1.0.3 comes with a bunch of bug fixes, so if you ran into problems with v1.0.0, update and try again.

Mobile got a similar update and is now on v1.4.1.

Plugin News

Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

There's a fancy new Zotero integration that can read data directly from the Zotero database, with no need to export data into a text-based format. It has templating, it has complete access to Zotero data, it has annotation views, as far as I can tell it has the kitchen sink.

Strange New Worlds (which I finally installed and is genuinely amazing at showing me all of the places a particular reference gets referenced in a nice hover pane) got mobile, tablet, and preview improvements. Here's a 2 minute overview of how the plugin works.

Appearance

Cyber Glow v7.2 got a new line highlighter to make it more obvious which line you're on. 7.4 improved mobile support, among other things.

AnuPpuccin v1.0.2 - 1.1.1 added a custom dark coffee theme and an alternative card layout option. v1.0.7 overhauled the style settings menu and added support for a bunch of new color schemes as well as custom callouts.

Ebullientworks v0.6.0 got a ton of updates and should be all set to go for Obsidian 1.0.

GitHub theme by @krios2146 has a color scheme reminiscent of Github.

Ultra Lobster by @7368697661 sounds very aggressive but is actually really nice looking with careful attention to fonts and typography.

Guides

Showcases

Here's a really inspiring story about how Obsidian helped one user quit smoking marijuana, complete with the relevant planning note and a ton of encouragement from the community. Sometimes the most important notes are short and to the point, no complex workflows required.

Here's a template for managing data about people that explains how to use Dataview, Templater, and QuickAdd.

Ancillary Tools

The Basic Dataview Query Builder should be quicker to use now that it adds or skips questions depending on information you give it.

Housekeeping

I recently wrote a piece explaining how I need to consolidate my newsletters and rethink some elements of my publication schedule for a variety of reasons outlined in the post.

The upshot of this for the Obsidian Roundup is ironically that there will be more content available soon™. It's nothing to worry about, but I wanted to share it here so y'all know that changes are coming as soon as I can get this squared away on the "hiring a developer to help me pull this off" side of things. The short version is that there have been a lot of changes in newsletter software (and my life!) since I started the Obsidian Roundup, and I need to start taking advantage of some of those changes for my own sanity.