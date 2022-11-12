Eleanor got Lasik on Thursday so she's trying to take it easy this weekend. This issue was guest edited by Curtis McHale.

In The Community

Note: a bunch of great things happen in Discord every week, but the links require you to be logged in to the community server and generally launch in the browser version of Discord unless you paste them into your app directly. Sorry!

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Toggle Meta Yaml by @hua03 this is a simple plugin to toggle meta yaml.

Code Preview by @zjhcn provides a Code Preview of specified files in your vault.

Incremental ID by @adziok lets users generate Jira like ids.

Obsidian asciimath by @widcardw adds asciimath support for Obsidian.

Achievements by @Zachatoo adds achievements to Obsidian.

Markdown to Jira Converter by @muckmuck96 is a markdown to jira markup and backwards converter plugin for Obsidian.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Various Complements has 7.4.0-beta1 out for the brave.

Obsidian Carry Forward has a beta out for 1.4.4.

Obsidian Paste to Current Indentation 5.0-beta is available. This lets you download files locally when you paste.

Appearance

ion by @zamsyt is a nice dark and pastel theme.

Aura by @ashwinjadhav818 is a minimal theme with some gradients in the sidebars.

deeper work by @lucas-fern is inspired by the deep work theme, which is no longer maintained.

Mado Miniflow by @hydescarf is a minimal theme inspired by Windows 11

Doctorfree by @doctorfree – I love the hot pink and high contrast in this theme

Oldsidian Purple by @ltctceplrm if you're missing the pre 1.0 look of Obsidian, this is the theme for you.

Guides