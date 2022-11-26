In The Community

r/ObsidianMD now has 50,000 members 🤯 Here is a fun discussion about the growth of the community, complete with a graph.

Obsidian has playlists on youtube, including resources for Obsidian for PhDs, university, and plugin building.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Obsidian Handlebars Template Plugin by @sbquinlan adds support for handlebars template blocks in notes.

Dirtreeist by @k4a-l renders a directory Structure Diagram from markdown lists in codeblocks.

Chorded Hotkeys by @ConnorMeyers lets users type multiple letters at the same time to trigger text insertion, template insertion, or command execution.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

AI Text Generator by @samyosm lets users generate text from a prompt using the GPT-3 API.

Obsidian S3 by @TechTheAwesome allows for storage and retrieval of media attachments on S3 compatible services.

Weekly Review by @brandonkboswell opens all of the files you have created in the last week.

Autoscroll by @petr-nazarov automatically scrolls down content with a provided speed.

External Link Helper by @nakalsio makes entering external links easier.

Tray by @dragonwocky will let users launch Obsidian on startup and run it in the background from the system tray.

Aggregator by @Seraphli helps users gather information from files, and make a summary in the file.

ProZen by @cmoskvitin expands the current tab to full screen, removing everything but content.

Todo sort by @ryangomba sorts todos by completion status.

MathJax WikiLinks by @aaron-jack-manning allows rendering MathJax in WikiLink aliases.

Link Opener by @zorazrr lets users open external links within Obsidian.

Updates

For Developers

The PDF indexing and OCR for images features of Omnisearch have been published as a reusable library.

Appearance

The Github Theme added Protanopia, Tritanopia & Deuteranopia color variants in Style Settings.

Adwaita by @birneee should make Obsidian look more native on Gnome Desktop Environments like on Ubuntu or Fedora.

Material Ocean by @dragonwocky is a new dark theme that combines navy blue undertones with pastel highlights.

WY Console by @Satchelmouth is based on Computer Consoles in popular 80s Sci-fi films

Guides

Bryan Jenks put together a new guide for using Obsidian and Zotero 6 to write research papers.

Here's how to use Dataview to aggregate weekly notes.

Nicole van der Hoeven has a new video about how notes are only useful if you use them with some tips on how to do that.

Here's how to use system commands (best in Linux and Mac) to manipulate text, configure Obsidian, and do other templatey things, via Gareth Stretton.

Discussions

Showcases

Here's a neat way to handwrite on a tablet to get bullet journal style notes in Obsidian.

Housekeeping

Thursday was Thanksgiving here in the USA, but my family is celebrating today. I wanted to take a moment and let you all know how deeply grateful I am for the opportunities that have come my way because of you. I'm planning to quit teaching soon, for health reasons I'll get into more detail about once the dust has settled, but it wouldn't be possible without all of your support, financial and otherwise.