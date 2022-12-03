In The Community

Here's a curated list of 360+ bookmarks related to Obsidian maintained by @oldtowneast and shared over at the new pkm.social mastodon instance.

Obsidian Updates

It's been awhile since the last Obsidian update, and traditionally there are a bunch of people secretly worrying that this means the app is dead, no more updates are coming, the team has stopped production, etc. 😅 so I just wanted to put a little note here and remind everybody that before mobile and live preview went live, there was also a gap of a month or two between updates.

If you're curious what's being worked on, you can check out the roadmap – it looks like metadata improvements and a core canvas plugin are the next big things to expect.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Omnisearch by @scambier uses a smart weighting algorithm to show more relevant results.

Rapid Notes by @valteriomon lets users create and place notes quickly in specific folders based on predefined prefixes.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

D2 by @berniexie adds functionality for a diagram scripting language that turns text to diagrams.

Crumbs by @tgrosinger is a new alternative to Breadcrumbs that seems more focused on Dendron-style dot hierarchies.

Copy Note URL by @juliuszfedyk lets users copy a note's URL based on a predefined domain and file extension.

evergreen by @zk4 is similar to the "no dupe leaves" plugin in that it will automatically switch the focus to open notes instead of reopening them, but works with stacked tabs.

Chord Lyrics by @nevernotmove will display chord names over lyrics. Supports line wrapping, section headers and auto-detection.

Surfing by @Quorafind makes it easier to browse the web within Obsidian.

Text Dataset Aid Plugin by @conneroisu makes fine-tuning datasets for language models a lot easier, which allows for increased accuracy, better style, more control, increased flexibility, etc. in text prediction/generation.

Obsidian Stylist by @ixth makes it easier to add classes and styles on markdown blocks.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Tasks can now explain what your queries are doing.

CardBoard now honors the RTL editor settings and got some tag-related improvements.

Commander has startup macros for running commands on startup, color-coding, and other bug fixes.

RPG Manager v3.4 changed how elements are identified, allows Scenes / Acts / Sessions / Adventures to be reorganised by a simple drag-and-drop. It also saves all the relationships at the bottom of the note, which helps with the graph view.

Database Folder 3.0.0 got a design refresh, configurable shortcuts, improved display options, and mobile pagination.

Ancillary Code

Here's how to use callouts that render like infoboxes or capacities-like sidebars.

Guides

Discussions

Showcases

Ancillary Tools

py-obsidianmd is a python library that enables you to batch change note metadata and move metadata between YAML and inline styles. There's a video explanation along with examples.

Housekeeping

